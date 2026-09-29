Exclusive: Simone Biles Found the Solution to Get the 'Skin Relief I Deserve' Following Diagnosis

Simone Biles is opening up about skin concerns she's had over the years and finally finding relief.

Biles has been on stages across the globe competing, and while fans found joy in watching the gymnast perform, unbeknownst to fans, she was struggling with discomfort in her own skin. She found that she would have dry patches as well as an itchy, flaky scalp that just wouldn't go away.

The Olympian has since found relief after seeking medical professionals for advice and was diagnosed with seborrheic dermatitis and eczema. Biles is now aligning herself with Dr. Angela Lamb and Arcutis for their "Skin to Believe" campaign to promote awareness of inflammatory skin conditions.

"I feel like it's just owning who you are, and the skin that you're in, and knowing that there is relief out there somewhere, and I feel like sometimes it's okay to not have the fix-it solution, but we have trusted professionals to help us along the way, so that we feel beautiful, and we can glow, whether that's inside and outside," Biles exclusively told On SI earlier this month.

"So that's what it means for me, and why it's so exciting to do this, is because a lot of people are silently suffering, and we know that there is relief out there, and so that's why we're trying to raise awareness for that."

USA gymnast Simone Biles looks on before the game between Ravens and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simone Biles Advocates for Treatment for Melanated Skin

Biles also made a note to express that treatment varies depending on your skin tone. However, there is no one-size-fits-all solution; everyone can find relief.

"I also think there's a lot of stigma around the melanated community, so to raise awareness for that as well, that it might look different for us, because our skin tone is… might be a little bit darker, but how can we get to what's causing this, getting the relief?" Biles says.

She added that there can sometimes be frustration in finding the right fix but finding exactly what is happening is the only way to get the condition controlled.

"Because I know a lot of us just brush it off, we don't have time, we don't want to go to the doctor or dermatologist who might not understand it because my skin tone looks a little different," she expressed.

"But there's treatment for everyone out there, and that's really what we want people to know and to recognize, and to not think what I've thought in the past," she expressed. "It's not contagious, it's not dandruff, it's this, it's that, it's like… no. Let's get to the root of the cause and get relief for that."

Dr. Lamb backed up Biles' point, adding how the gymnast being the face of the campaign adds another layer of awareness.

"I do think that it's very valuable that she is a woman of color, because particularly seborrheic dermatitis, and actually also atopic dermatitis, with atopic dermatitis, we have data that the delay in diagnosis of the severity of diagnosis is much higher for those of us that have more melanated skin, and we think a lot of that is because people don't seek treatment," Dr. Lamb added.

"And so the fact that she's coming out here and saying, I have these conditions, I sought treatment, you know, get to a dermatologist maybe even faster than I did, I think can really have impact for our community."

Simone Biles on What Her Skincare Looks Like Now

Biles uses ZORYVE for both of her conditions to aid in the relief of her skin. The Olympian uses ZORYVE (roflumilast) foam 0.3% for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in her scalp and ZORYVE cream to manage the eczema on her arms.

While Biles continues to manage her skincare regimen, she shared that not much has changed for her as it fits into her lifestyle and has added it to her daily routine.

"ZORYVE is just an extra easy step for me to get the relief that I deserve, so it's just like in the morning or at night, brushing my teeth, doing my skincare, doing my scalp and skincare, and it's just, for me," she said.

The 11-time Olympic medalist expressed that knowing how to manage her skincare had "given me the confidence that whenever I go into shoots, I can tell them exactly what's going on."

She added that since she is often traveling -- Biles has been very supportive of her husband Jonathan Owens on the road -- she can easily "put it in my purse, and it's on the go with me, and I think that's the best part for me."

In order to find your own relief, schedule an appointment to talk to your dermatologist.