Simone Biles Reveals Big Move in Support of Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is making sure Jonathan Owens has all the support as he enters his ninth season in the NFL, and his first with the Indianapolis Colts.

In March, Owens signed a one-year deal with the Colts after two seasons with the Chicago Bears. Biles was a staple at his games, often going viral for her reactions in the suite and her game-day fits.

Biles said she will make a big change to support Owens. In a conversation with People at the 2026 US Open, the 11-time Olympian said she has plans to move to Indianapolis "a little bit later.”

She shared that her main concern is for Owens to be "safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care.”

The Olympian supported Owens at the season opener when the Colts faced the Baltimore Ravens. In her first look of the season, Biles wore a custom halter dress in the Colts' blue that featured "Owens" written in white on the side and his No. 38 jersey number in the top-left corner and below his last name.

Biles and Owens shared an on-field kiss prior to kickoff which she later posted on Instagram.

"Some would say “the best time of the year,” Biles wrote in the caption, alongside a blue heart emoji.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Building Texas Home

Biles and Owens have given fans an inside look at their custom-built home in Spring, Texas. After years of building, Biles shared last year that their waterfront estate was complete.

The couple started their design process in 2020 and were able to break ground at the site in February 2022. The home features a primary bedroom and a dog room for her and Owens' dogs -- the Olympian has Frenchies Lilo and Rambo; the NFL star has an English Bulldog named Zeus.

Their kitchen features black and white marble, which is also seen in their primary bathroom marble-topped vanity, according to photos on Architectural Digest.

The outdoor space has an in-ground trampoline where Biles can practice her flips, a swimming pool to lounge by, and a spa for relaxation.

Biles shared that building a house requires a lot of "patience" on her Instagram Story at the time but it seems to all have been worth the couple's time in pouring into their space.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Relationship

Biles and Owens met in March 2020 and a few months later the gymnast and NFL star went Instagram official.

"It's just us," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Owens proposed two years later, around Valentine's Day, and the couple shared their news on February 15, 2022. A year later, they had an intimate civil ceremony at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, and then a larger wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Every year for their anniversary, Biles and Owens share different Instagram posts with pictures celebrating their love story.

"Happy Anniversary to my best friend," Owens wrote in the caption in May. "6 years together and 3 married, time really flies when you're in love. This is to many many more, through all the ups and downs we will always have each other to lean on. I love you so much baby."

For this year's post, Biles shared some photos from their wedding reception of them laughing, cutting their cake, and looking mesmerized with one another.

"3 years down, forever to go. happy anniversary my husband! @jowens these photos are the epitome of our relationship being in love with you is so fun," Biles wrote in the caption.