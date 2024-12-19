Livvy Dunne shows off in bathrobe and towel looks for skincare routine
Livvy Dunne is back on the mat for the LSU gymnasitcs team, but she also has an NIL empire to maintain. In her latest ad, Dunne is shown in her bathrobe and towel.
The fifth-year senior gymnast just wowed with her final fan showcase event for the Lady Tigers with a nearly flawless floor routine, and crushed the balance beam in this unique angle from behind her. She also looked good in her leotard in a locker room selfie, and showed her before-and-after makeup routine.
Outside of the gym, Dunne has $4.2 million a year in brand deals. In her latest TikTok video, Dunne showed a secret to her flawless skin for an Aveeno ad where she is shown in a robe drawing a bath and then in a towel applying the product.
While Dunne is crushing her ad deals, she’s also made tremendous strides as an athlete from her freshman year vs. her final season as shown in this video of her previously failed flip attempts.
She’s also dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and looks truly happy. He even showed up to support her at Monday’s final showcase event where they shared a sweet moment.
Life is good for Livvy Dunne, and so is her skin.
