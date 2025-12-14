Alix Earle tearfully breaks down in Braxton Berrios breakup confession selfie video

Braxton Berrios had joked "What did I miss?" as a coy retort to reports he had broken up with his more famous partner Alix Earle.

The social media influencer and "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" podcaster had remained silent about the split, but in a tearful confession video selfie on Instagram Reels and TikTok, all of her emotions came to the surface in a heartfelt testimonial explaining what went wrong.

Earle admits the main reason for the breakup was the long distance

"I have been scared to say something about this because I feel like it just makes it more real," Earle said, fighting back tears the entire time. "Braxton and I are no longer together."

Earle, 24, says that she and Berrios had been "doing long distance since basically June," and that seems to be the major reason for their split since Berrios has a hectic schedule as an NFL wide receiver for the Houston Texans.

The "Dancing with the Stars" contestant also said she fell in love with Los Angeles while filming the reality show, and she considered staying full time.

"Part of me just also really wants to be focusing on myself right now, and I just feel like I can't be what Braxton needs," Earle continued. "I want him to have someone with him 24-7 who can support him and be there for him... He wasn't really expecting that of me. I think it was more of me... I constantly felt like guilty."

Earle's diehard supporters gave Berrios a hard time for never being there for her in-person at "DWTS," and it was something the 30-year-old former Miami Hurricanes standout, where Earle also went to school, apologized for in his Instagram post.

Earle doesn't want anyone to blame Berrios

Earle made it clear that Berrios is not to blame and to leave him alone.

"I love Braxton," Earle said. "He's my best friend... so it's been really difficult as we're trying to just go forward with this. It just kind of feels like we're on two different paths right now... We're on good terms. I don't want anyone to come after him or be mean to him."

Earle specifically addresses the "DWTS" backlash, agreeing with Berrios that it's the grind of the NFL schedule that made it impossible for him to attend.

It's obvious throughout the entire video that the breakup is still raw and new, and it will take time for Earle to feel like it was the right decision in the end.

Funny enough, one of the likes on the post came from Instagram model and influencer Marissa Ayers, who is reportedly now dating New York Giants rookie heartthrob Jaxson Dart. As many fans know, Earle had to shoot down false rumors about a DM from Dart that turned out to be completely fabricated.

Earle even joked she doesn't always want to be "crying." But it's her genuine emotions that she's willing to share with users that has made her a social media superstar.

