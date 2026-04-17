Braxton Berrios Spotted With Mystery Date After Split With Alix Earle
Over the past week, influencer Alix Earle has been at the center of a viral back-and-forth with podcast powerhouse Alex Cooper, sparking widespread debate across social media.
The drama between Cooper and Earle stems from a business fallout turned public feud.
Earle originally launched her "Hot Mess" podcast under Cooper’s Unwell Network in 2023, but the partnership collapsed in 2025 amid reported creative and contract tensions.
In 2026, things escalated when Earle reposted TikToks criticizing Cooper, prompting Cooper to publicly call her out for being “passive-aggressive” and demand transparency.
Since then, both have traded subtle online jabs, with the feud still unresolved.
But as that drama continues to dominate timelines, a new development involving Earle’s ex, Braxton Berrios, has firmly put the attention back on him.
On Wednesday, April 15, Berrios was spotted in Los Angeles stepping out for a dinner date with a new woman, later identified as model Hollie Ford.
The two were seen leaving the exclusive Bird Streets Club together, with Berrios holding the door to his G-Wagon and keeping things low-key despite paparazzi attention.
When pressed about Earle’s ongoing drama with Cooper, Berrios reportedly declined to comment entirely.
While Earle’s life post-breakup has largely played out publicly, Berrios has now re-entered the spotlight on his own terms.
The Earle Timeline: From Breakup to High-Profile Rumors
Earle and Berrios officially split in December 2025 after roughly two years together, with reports pointing to long distance and demanding schedules as the primary factors.
Since then, Earle’s personal life has stayed firmly in the headlines.
Earle was previously linked to Tom Brady, with the two first sparking rumors on New Year’s Eve 2025 in St. Barts, where they were seen partying together.
Earle and Brady were then together again at Super Bowl events in February 2026, with reports that they were casually “hooking up.”
There have also been broader rumors tying her to other NFL names, including Joe Burrow, as her social circle continues to overlap with the league’s elite.
Her and Burrow were spotted together during Oscars weekend (March 15, 2026), leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles in the same group, which fueled dating speculation.
Meanwhile, Berrios, a former sixth-round pick out of Miami, has built a reputation for being a reliable slot receiver and elite special teams weapon over seven seasons in the NFL, even earning first-team All-Pro recognition in 2021 while with the New York Jets
Barrios spent the 2025 season with the Houston Texans, finishing with just six receptions for 37 yards in four appearances, but he is currently a free agent.
Off the field, his relationship with Earle elevated his profile into mainstream pop culture.
The new face in this storyline, Hollie Ford, is reportedly a blonde model, drawing immediate comparisons to Earle in both appearance and aesthetic.
While little is publicly known about her background, the optics are already fueling conversation.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.