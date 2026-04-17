Over the past week, influencer Alix Earle has been at the center of a viral back-and-forth with podcast powerhouse Alex Cooper, sparking widespread debate across social media.

The drama between Cooper and Earle stems from a business fallout turned public feud.

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Alix Earle on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earle originally launched her "Hot Mess" podcast under Cooper’s Unwell Network in 2023, but the partnership collapsed in 2025 amid reported creative and contract tensions.

In 2026, things escalated when Earle reposted TikToks criticizing Cooper, prompting Cooper to publicly call her out for being “passive-aggressive” and demand transparency.

With a host to their left, podcast hosts Alix Earle (center) and Alex Cooper (right) took part in a Q&A in the infield at Kentucky Derby 150. | Lucas Aulbach/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since then, both have traded subtle online jabs, with the feud still unresolved.

But as that drama continues to dominate timelines, a new development involving Earle’s ex, Braxton Berrios, has firmly put the attention back on him.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios (17) stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, April 15, Berrios was spotted in Los Angeles stepping out for a dinner date with a new woman, later identified as model Hollie Ford.

The two were seen leaving the exclusive Bird Streets Club together, with Berrios holding the door to his G-Wagon and keeping things low-key despite paparazzi attention.

When pressed about Earle’s ongoing drama with Cooper, Berrios reportedly declined to comment entirely.

While Earle’s life post-breakup has largely played out publicly, Berrios has now re-entered the spotlight on his own terms.

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alix Earle arrives with Braxton Berrios on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Earle Timeline: From Breakup to High-Profile Rumors

Earle and Berrios officially split in December 2025 after roughly two years together, with reports pointing to long distance and demanding schedules as the primary factors.

Since then, Earle’s personal life has stayed firmly in the headlines.

Feb 18, 2024; Santa Monica, CA, USA; Alix Earle photographed backstage at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY | Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Earle was previously linked to Tom Brady, with the two first sparking rumors on New Year’s Eve 2025 in St. Barts, where they were seen partying together.

Earle and Brady were then together again at Super Bowl events in February 2026, with reports that they were casually “hooking up.”

TRENDING: TikTok star Alix Earle hinted about her romance with #NFL icon Tom Brady.



“I didn't go to bed until 6 last night, but we are up & ready”



“We have been having the best weekend ever. Everything has just been so much fun, like the party last night”pic.twitter.com/rNWAWZn1i4 https://t.co/jR7IsmDRPx — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 11, 2026

There have also been broader rumors tying her to other NFL names, including Joe Burrow, as her social circle continues to overlap with the league’s elite.

Her and Burrow were spotted together during Oscars weekend (March 15, 2026), leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles in the same group, which fueled dating speculation.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios (0) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Berrios, a former sixth-round pick out of Miami, has built a reputation for being a reliable slot receiver and elite special teams weapon over seven seasons in the NFL, even earning first-team All-Pro recognition in 2021 while with the New York Jets

Barrios spent the 2025 season with the Houston Texans, finishing with just six receptions for 37 yards in four appearances, but he is currently a free agent.

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios (17) reacts after a reception during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Off the field, his relationship with Earle elevated his profile into mainstream pop culture.

The new face in this storyline, Hollie Ford, is reportedly a blonde model, drawing immediate comparisons to Earle in both appearance and aesthetic.

While little is publicly known about her background, the optics are already fueling conversation.