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Fernando Mendoza’s Draft Day Outfit Change Has Fans Talking

Fernando Mendoza stunned in a silver-and-black suit before the draft, then went viral for a humble outfit change after going No. 1 to the Raiders.
Rowan Fisher Shotton|
Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Hours before the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza set social media on fire with an Instagram post showing off a sleek black-and-silver Hugo Boss suit, colors that just happen to mirror the Las Vegas Raiders' identity. 

At the time, it felt like a wink at what everyone already suspected.

Then the Raiders made it official as Mendoza went No. 1 overall.

But as the draft buzz peaked, a second clip started circulating, and it again shifted the narrative. 

In it, Mendoza is seen doing an interview with ESPN wearing a simple Rose Bowl polo he reportedly received for free after Indiana’s dominant postseason run. 

No designer label. No statement piece. Just football.

The contrast in style immediately caught fans' attention.

"Mendoza doing this interview in a Rose Bowl polo he got for free is killing me," one user wrote.

"Never forget Cig mostly wore the 2024-25 CFP quarter zip thru most of the title run," another added.

"It’s awesome he looks like he’s reporting on the player being drafted first overall," one other fan commented.

"He's going to be best friends with Kirk Cousins," another replied.

"Is he being drafted or reporting for ESPN?" another joked.

"Medoza is either going to be in goat conversations or a complete bust. And I’m leaning towards the former," one other user wrote.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number one pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The juxtaposition couldn’t be sharper. On one side, a polished, almost prophetic draft-night look signaling confidence and awareness of the moment. 

On the other, a grounded, throwback image of a quarterback who hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

That matters now because Mendoza is stepping into the NFL as not just a No. 1 overall pick, but a brand, a leader, and the face of a franchise desperate for an identity. 

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From College Star to Franchise Cornerstone in Las Vegas

A low-profile recruit coming out of high school, Mendoza began his career at California before transferring to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season, where everything clicked.

In his lone season with the Hoosiers, he threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, completing 72% of his passes and leading Indiana to an undefeated 16-0 record and the program's first-ever national championship. 

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By contrast, Las Vegas is coming off a brutal 3–14 season and has been searching for a reset at the most important position in sports for years.

Mendoza immediately raises the Raiders' floor, stabilizing the offense while injecting belief into both the locker room and one of the NFL’s most historic fanbases.

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Rowan Fisher
ROWAN FISHER SHOTTON

Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.

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