Fernando Mendoza’s Draft Day Outfit Change Has Fans Talking
Hours before the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza set social media on fire with an Instagram post showing off a sleek black-and-silver Hugo Boss suit, colors that just happen to mirror the Las Vegas Raiders' identity.
At the time, it felt like a wink at what everyone already suspected.
Then the Raiders made it official as Mendoza went No. 1 overall.
But as the draft buzz peaked, a second clip started circulating, and it again shifted the narrative.
In it, Mendoza is seen doing an interview with ESPN wearing a simple Rose Bowl polo he reportedly received for free after Indiana’s dominant postseason run.
No designer label. No statement piece. Just football.
The contrast in style immediately caught fans' attention.
"Mendoza doing this interview in a Rose Bowl polo he got for free is killing me," one user wrote.
"Never forget Cig mostly wore the 2024-25 CFP quarter zip thru most of the title run," another added.
"It’s awesome he looks like he’s reporting on the player being drafted first overall," one other fan commented.
"He's going to be best friends with Kirk Cousins," another replied.
"Is he being drafted or reporting for ESPN?" another joked.
"Medoza is either going to be in goat conversations or a complete bust. And I’m leaning towards the former," one other user wrote.
The juxtaposition couldn’t be sharper. On one side, a polished, almost prophetic draft-night look signaling confidence and awareness of the moment.
On the other, a grounded, throwback image of a quarterback who hasn’t forgotten where he came from.
That matters now because Mendoza is stepping into the NFL as not just a No. 1 overall pick, but a brand, a leader, and the face of a franchise desperate for an identity.
From College Star to Franchise Cornerstone in Las Vegas
A low-profile recruit coming out of high school, Mendoza began his career at California before transferring to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season, where everything clicked.
In his lone season with the Hoosiers, he threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, completing 72% of his passes and leading Indiana to an undefeated 16-0 record and the program's first-ever national championship.
By contrast, Las Vegas is coming off a brutal 3–14 season and has been searching for a reset at the most important position in sports for years.
Mendoza immediately raises the Raiders' floor, stabilizing the offense while injecting belief into both the locker room and one of the NFL’s most historic fanbases.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.