Hours before the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza set social media on fire with an Instagram post showing off a sleek black-and-silver Hugo Boss suit, colors that just happen to mirror the Las Vegas Raiders' identity.

At the time, it felt like a wink at what everyone already suspected.

Then the Raiders made it official as Mendoza went No. 1 overall.

With the 1st overall pick the @Raiders select Fernando Mendoza from @IndianaFootball!



2026 NFL Draft starts on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XfhzVBbTwa — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

But as the draft buzz peaked, a second clip started circulating, and it again shifted the narrative.

In it, Mendoza is seen doing an interview with ESPN wearing a simple Rose Bowl polo he reportedly received for free after Indiana’s dominant postseason run.

No designer label. No statement piece. Just football.

The contrast in style immediately caught fans' attention.

"Mendoza doing this interview in a Rose Bowl polo he got for free is killing me," one user wrote.

"Never forget Cig mostly wore the 2024-25 CFP quarter zip thru most of the title run," another added.

"It’s awesome he looks like he’s reporting on the player being drafted first overall," one other fan commented.

"He's going to be best friends with Kirk Cousins," another replied.

"Is he being drafted or reporting for ESPN?" another joked.

"Medoza is either going to be in goat conversations or a complete bust. And I’m leaning towards the former," one other user wrote.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number one pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The juxtaposition couldn’t be sharper. On one side, a polished, almost prophetic draft-night look signaling confidence and awareness of the moment.

On the other, a grounded, throwback image of a quarterback who hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

That matters now because Mendoza is stepping into the NFL as not just a No. 1 overall pick, but a brand, a leader, and the face of a franchise desperate for an identity.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From College Star to Franchise Cornerstone in Las Vegas

A low-profile recruit coming out of high school, Mendoza began his career at California before transferring to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season, where everything clicked.

In his lone season with the Hoosiers, he threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, completing 72% of his passes and leading Indiana to an undefeated 16-0 record and the program's first-ever national championship.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By contrast, Las Vegas is coming off a brutal 3–14 season and has been searching for a reset at the most important position in sports for years.

Mendoza immediately raises the Raiders' floor, stabilizing the offense while injecting belief into both the locker room and one of the NFL’s most historic fanbases.