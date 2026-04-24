When Carnell Tate walked into the 2026 NFL Draft, he did so wearing an all-white suit stitched with the names of the people who shaped him, most notably his late mother, Ashley Griggs.

Her death in a 2023 Chicago shooting remains the defining chapter of Tate’s story, one that continues to surface in new emotional detail as he steps onto football’s biggest stage.

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, the new development that instantly reshaped the conversation wasn’t just the tribute.

It was the shocking move that saw the Tennessee Titans select Tate No. 4 overall, well ahead of where most projections had him.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate is selected by the Tennessee Titans as the number four pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the pick, he doubled down on what his mother meant to him.

"My mom, she's my everything," Tate said. "She's my rock. She's my world. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be here. She sacrificed everything for me. I'm forever indebted to her."

Carnell Tate honors his late mother after getting drafted to the Titans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UkL9lzYetr — espnW (@espnW) April 24, 2026

At Ohio State, Tate quietly built one of the most efficient receiving résumés in the country.

In 2025, he notched 51 receptions, 875 yards, and nine TDs, averaging 17.2 yards per catch, ending his three-year college career with 121 receptions, 1,872 yards, and 14 TDs.

Oct 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches the ball despite attempts from Maryland Terrapins defensive back Gavin Gibson (26) during their game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. | Clare Grant/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the raw numbers only tell part of the story. Tate played in a loaded receiver room that featured Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and recently Jeremiah Smith, meaning targets were shared, and still, he produced.

He’s not a pure burner, but he wins with timing, leverage, and technique, traits that translate immediately on Sundays.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate is selected by the Tennessee Titans as the number four pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why the Titans Made the Move for Carnell Tate

Tennessee made a philosophical shift under new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Passing on other premium positions, the Titans prioritized giving their offense a true difference-maker on the perimeter to help support franchise quarterback Cam Ward.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) blows a kiss to the fans in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a team trying to modernize its attack, Tate fits perfectly, providing Ward with a reliable target over the middle, a red-zone weapon, and a chain-mover who can elevate a young quarterback

In short, he raises the floor of the entire passing game and projects as a high-volume contributor right away.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a touchdown catch against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) during the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium on Oct 26, 2024, in Columbus. | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If he hits his ceiling, the Titans may have landed a foundational offensive piece.

In a draft filled with surprises, Tate delivered the most layered one.

A top-five pick. A tribute to his mother. And a franchise betting big on both the player, and the person.