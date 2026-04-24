Carnell Tate Emotional Over Late Mom's Sacrifice After Titans Draft Standout WR
When Carnell Tate walked into the 2026 NFL Draft, he did so wearing an all-white suit stitched with the names of the people who shaped him, most notably his late mother, Ashley Griggs.
Her death in a 2023 Chicago shooting remains the defining chapter of Tate’s story, one that continues to surface in new emotional detail as he steps onto football’s biggest stage.
However, the new development that instantly reshaped the conversation wasn’t just the tribute.
It was the shocking move that saw the Tennessee Titans select Tate No. 4 overall, well ahead of where most projections had him.
After the pick, he doubled down on what his mother meant to him.
"My mom, she's my everything," Tate said. "She's my rock. She's my world. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be here. She sacrificed everything for me. I'm forever indebted to her."
At Ohio State, Tate quietly built one of the most efficient receiving résumés in the country.
In 2025, he notched 51 receptions, 875 yards, and nine TDs, averaging 17.2 yards per catch, ending his three-year college career with 121 receptions, 1,872 yards, and 14 TDs.
However, the raw numbers only tell part of the story. Tate played in a loaded receiver room that featured Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and recently Jeremiah Smith, meaning targets were shared, and still, he produced.
He’s not a pure burner, but he wins with timing, leverage, and technique, traits that translate immediately on Sundays.
Why the Titans Made the Move for Carnell Tate
Tennessee made a philosophical shift under new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Passing on other premium positions, the Titans prioritized giving their offense a true difference-maker on the perimeter to help support franchise quarterback Cam Ward.
For a team trying to modernize its attack, Tate fits perfectly, providing Ward with a reliable target over the middle, a red-zone weapon, and a chain-mover who can elevate a young quarterback
In short, he raises the floor of the entire passing game and projects as a high-volume contributor right away.
If he hits his ceiling, the Titans may have landed a foundational offensive piece.
In a draft filled with surprises, Tate delivered the most layered one.
A top-five pick. A tribute to his mother. And a franchise betting big on both the player, and the person.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.