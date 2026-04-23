The rise of Fernando Mendoza from productive college starter to presumed franchise savior has been one of the defining storylines of the 2026 NFL Draft cycle.

With a 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame, the Indiana quarterback checks every modern NFL box and is coming off one of the best seasons in college football history.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 TDs (No. 1 in FBS), and posted a 182.9 passer rating while leading Indiana to an undefeated season and its first-ever national championship.

Individually, he swept major awards, including the Heisman, Maxwell, and Walter Camp, becoming the program’s first winner of each.

That's why he's been widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for weeks.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But just hours before the draft kicked off Thursday night, Mendoza added more intrigue to an already predictable top of the board.

In a now-viral Instagram post, Mendoza unveiled his “Draft Day fit check," a sleek black suit paired with a silver tie, while tagging HUGO BOSS and using the hashtag #BeYourOwnBOSS.

On the surface, it looks like a standard pre-draft flex. But in the hyper-analyzed ecosystem of draft night, nothing is accidental.

While Mendoza looked every bit like a player preparing to walk across the stage, he won’t actually be attending the draft. He’s staying home, surrounded by family and friends.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More notably, however, it's the color scheme that stands out.

Black and silver.

The exact identity of the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the No. 1 pick.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis looks on prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Fans online were quick to connect the dots.

"Nice colors 🩶🖤," one user wrote.

"RAIDER NATION," another commented.

"Silver tie going crazy 🔥," one other user added.

"In the silver and black already 🥹🥹🥹," another replied.

"THAT MY QB!!!!!!!!💪☠️💪😎 Fernando "Sunday Service" Mendoza🔥🔥🔥," one other Raiders fan wrote.

"Get ready for the Nation Fernando🏴‍☠️☠️," another commented.

"Silver and black, welcome to the Nation!" another added.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From Heisman Hardware to High-Profile Brand Power

The suit itself was classic HUGO BOSS tailoring, with sharp lapels, tapered fit, minimalist detailing, and just enough shine in the silver accents to stand out without overdoing it.

It’s a brand that has steadily increased its footprint in sports, particularly around major global events and athlete partnerships.

While not as deeply embedded in the NFL as brands like Nike, BOSS has carved out a lane in lifestyle and pregame fashion, making Mendoza’s partnership a calculated brand alignment as he transitions into the league.

Apr 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses with Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) before throw the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Mendoza built one of the strongest NIL portfolios in college football. He’s signed with Adidas as part of its 2026 NFL rookie class, plus partnerships with Dr Pepper, T-Mobile, and Epic Games (linked to Fortnite campaigns).

He’s also leveraged NIL for fan engagement activations and philanthropy, positioning himself not just as a QB, but a full-scale brand heading into the draft.

And while Mendoza may not be walking the draft stage tonight, all signs point to him walking into Las Vegas as the face of the Raiders franchise.