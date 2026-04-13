Flau'Jae Johnson Stuns in Sleek All-Black Dress at 2026 WNBA Draft
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The spotlight has followed Flau'Jae Johnson all season.
But on Monday night in New York, she brought something different: a bold statement piece.
Johnson’s 2025–26 campaign at LSU was a steady, high-level encore to an already decorated college career.
The senior guard averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, anchoring a Tigers squad that remained firmly in the national conversation.
This was the continuation of a résumé that includes a national championship, three All-SEC selections, and back-to-back All-American recognition in 2025 and 2026.
LSU, loaded with guard talent and offensive versatility, leaned on Johnson’s two-way reliability and leadership as they pushed through another deep, competitive SEC slate, finishing 29-6 on the year.
Then came the Orange Carpet.
Just hours before the 2026 WNBA Draft, Johnson stepped out at the Coach-sponsored pre-draft event, and instantly hijacked the timeline.
Johnson wore a sleek all-black dress with a clean, fitted silhouette and a polished, high-fashion feel.
The look was minimalist but still bold, with strong red-carpet energy and a very intentional, star-making vibe.
Fans online were quick to react to the look.
"She looks amazing in black on black . Drop dead gorgeous," one user wrote.
"She looks so amazing," another replied.
"She’s about to eat those tunnel fits," another added.
"Flau’jae looking like a model. Love her dress!" one other fan commented.
"Wherever she goes, I’m with her," another posted.
"As her mama said, 'she’s winning in life.' Best dressed," another user wrote.
The all-black dress wasn’t just fashion; it was a strong message for someone who already carries herself as more than just an athlete.
Off the court, Johnson is a rapper signed to Roc Nation, NIL powerhouse, and emerging entrepreneur, stacking over 40 brand deals while building real wealth and ownership in her career.
Her brand is rooted in authenticity, blending hoops, music, and business with a Gen Z edge.
For a player already balancing basketball, music, and NIL dominance, the look on Monday night signaled something bigger. She’s not just entering the WNBA pipeline, she’s stepping into stardom.
On the basketball side, Johnson is projected as a mid-to-late lottery pick, hovering around the top five in most mock drafts.
She’s not a pure scorer, not a traditional point guard, but she fits the modern WNBA mold: switchable, efficient, and capable of impacting multiple phases of the game.
Franchises looking for plug-and-play wings with upside (and marketability) are watching closely.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.