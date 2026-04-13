The spotlight has followed Flau'Jae Johnson all season.

But on Monday night in New York, she brought something different: a bold statement piece.

Sacramento, CA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) reacts against the Duke Blue Devils during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Johnson’s 2025–26 campaign at LSU was a steady, high-level encore to an already decorated college career.

The senior guard averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, anchoring a Tigers squad that remained firmly in the national conversation.

This was the continuation of a résumé that includes a national championship, three All-SEC selections, and back-to-back All-American recognition in 2025 and 2026.

LSU, loaded with guard talent and offensive versatility, leaned on Johnson’s two-way reliability and leadership as they pushed through another deep, competitive SEC slate, finishing 29-6 on the year.

Sacramento, CA, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) walks up the court against the Duke Blue Devils during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Then came the Orange Carpet.

Just hours before the 2026 WNBA Draft, Johnson stepped out at the Coach-sponsored pre-draft event, and instantly hijacked the timeline.

Johnson wore a sleek all-black dress with a clean, fitted silhouette and a polished, high-fashion feel.

The look was minimalist but still bold, with strong red-carpet energy and a very intentional, star-making vibe.

Now that’s how you make an entrance ‼️



Flau’Jae Johnson has left us speechless



Orange Carpet presented by @Coach #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/qc7tdDHz4Y — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2026

Fans online were quick to react to the look.

"She looks amazing in black on black . Drop dead gorgeous," one user wrote.

"She looks so amazing," another replied.

"She’s about to eat those tunnel fits," another added.

"Flau’jae looking like a model. Love her dress!" one other fan commented.

"Wherever she goes, I’m with her," another posted.

"As her mama said, 'she’s winning in life.' Best dressed," another user wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson 4, LSU Tigers Womens Basketball take on the Tennessee Lady Vols. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The all-black dress wasn’t just fashion; it was a strong message for someone who already carries herself as more than just an athlete.

Off the court, Johnson is a rapper signed to Roc Nation, NIL powerhouse, and emerging entrepreneur, stacking over 40 brand deals while building real wealth and ownership in her career.

Flau'Jae Johnson talks with fans during the 2nd Annual Flau'Jae Back to School Give Back Festival at enmarket Arena. | Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Her brand is rooted in authenticity, blending hoops, music, and business with a Gen Z edge.

For a player already balancing basketball, music, and NIL dominance, the look on Monday night signaled something bigger. She’s not just entering the WNBA pipeline, she’s stepping into stardom.

Flau'jae Johnson 4, #2 ranked LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball take on #15 Jacksonville Dolphins in the 2026 NCAA Div I Women’s Basketball Championship at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the basketball side, Johnson is projected as a mid-to-late lottery pick, hovering around the top five in most mock drafts.

She’s not a pure scorer, not a traditional point guard, but she fits the modern WNBA mold: switchable, efficient, and capable of impacting multiple phases of the game.

Franchises looking for plug-and-play wings with upside (and marketability) are watching closely.