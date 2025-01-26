The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU's Flau'jae reacts to deceased dad's song troll by South Carolina DJ after loss

Another ugly incident away from the court marred No. 2 South Carolina's 66-56 stifling win over No. 5 LSU when the DJ played Camoflauge at the final whistle.

Matthew Graham

Jan 24, 2025: South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley passes away from LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson.
Jan 24, 2025: South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley passes away from LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'Jae Johnson. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
What the heck was the South Carolina Gamecocks' DJ T.O. thinking?

At the final whistle of a hard fought game between the No. 5 LSU Tigers and No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, where head coach Dawn Staley's squad's stifling defense shut down her peer Kim Mulkey and star guard Flau'jae Johnson, 66-56, to hand the LSU Lady Tigers their first loss of the season, DJ T.O. thought it would be funny to play Flau'jae's deceased father Camoflauge, who she recently honored with a flashy diamond necklace.

Flau'jae Johnson, LSU women's basketball
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The moment was captured originally on Instagram Stories, where DJ T.O., with the handle shejayto, doubled down on her classless move with an equally classless caption.

Flau'jae, also a rapper like her father, took to X to respond, "I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that."

This isn't the first ugly incident between the Gamecocks and the 21-year-old Johnson. Last year in the SEC tournament, Flau'jae's brother Trayron Milton was arrested after jumping onto the court when there was an altercation between Flau'jae and Kamilla Cardoso, who is an imposing 6-foot-7 to her 5-feet-10. Milton's trial is still pending on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

This was the 54th straight regular-season win for the Gamecocks in SEC play.

Unfortunately, that will all fade to the background with the South Carolina's DJ's ugly gesture.

DJ T.O.'s tagline is #SheSoDope. In this case, it was certainly anything but dope.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

