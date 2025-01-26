LSU's Flau'jae reacts to deceased dad's song troll by South Carolina DJ after loss
What the heck was the South Carolina Gamecocks' DJ T.O. thinking?
At the final whistle of a hard fought game between the No. 5 LSU Tigers and No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, where head coach Dawn Staley's squad's stifling defense shut down her peer Kim Mulkey and star guard Flau'jae Johnson, 66-56, to hand the LSU Lady Tigers their first loss of the season, DJ T.O. thought it would be funny to play Flau'jae's deceased father Camoflauge, who she recently honored with a flashy diamond necklace.
RELATED: Flau'jae Johnson goes IG official with LSU football player boyfriend
The moment was captured originally on Instagram Stories, where DJ T.O., with the handle shejayto, doubled down on her classless move with an equally classless caption.
Flau'jae, also a rapper like her father, took to X to respond, "I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that."
This isn't the first ugly incident between the Gamecocks and the 21-year-old Johnson. Last year in the SEC tournament, Flau'jae's brother Trayron Milton was arrested after jumping onto the court when there was an altercation between Flau'jae and Kamilla Cardoso, who is an imposing 6-foot-7 to her 5-feet-10. Milton's trial is still pending on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.
This was the 54th straight regular-season win for the Gamecocks in SEC play.
Unfortunately, that will all fade to the background with the South Carolina's DJ's ugly gesture.
DJ T.O.'s tagline is #SheSoDope. In this case, it was certainly anything but dope.
