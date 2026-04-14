Jake Paul’s Fiancee Shows Off Striking Two-Piece Bikini Outfit in New Post
Fresh off one of the most dominant Olympic performances in recent speed skating history, Jutta Leerdam is once again commanding global attention.
The Dutch star owned the 2026 Winter Olympics, capturing gold in the women’s 1000m, setting an Olympic record (1:12.31), and adding a silver in the 500m, cementing herself as one of the faces of the Winter Games.
That performance elevated her from elite athlete to crossover star, blending world-class results with massive social media reach and commercial appeal.
Now, just weeks later, she’s trending again, but for a very different reason.
On Tuesday, Leerdam dropped a beachside Instagram collage featuring multiple bikini shots, captioned with a string of sun-soaked emojis.
The post instantly went viral, drawing massive engagement from her millions of followers.
"Stunner 🔥🔥," one user wrote.
"Beautyyyyy ❤️," another added.
"Life of a princess definitely 😍," another commented.
"One of the prettiest women on earth," one other fan replied.
"The most beautiful female athlete," another wrote.
"Nothing wrong in your world babe," another user added.
"Why isn’t she featured in Sports Illustrated? A true athlete and beauty," one other replied.
The Jake Paul Factor
It’s impossible to separate Leerdam’s rise from her relationship with Jake Paul, one of the most polarizing figures in combat sports and entertainment.
The two began dating in 2023 and got engaged in 2025 after connecting through social media.
Their relationship has since evolved into a full-blown power couple dynamic, merging audiences across sports, influencer culture, and entertainment.
During the Olympics, Paul was front and center, emotionally reacting to Leerdam’s gold-medal performance, an image that instantly went viral.
At the same time, Paul’s own career continues to generate headlines.
He suffered a high-profile knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2025, resulting in a broken jaw and surgery.
Since then, he’s teased a 2026 boxing return, expanded his Most Valuable Promotions brand into a major Netflix-backed MMA event, and reignited rivalries with figures like Dana White.
As a boxer and promoter, Paul's built a reputation for drawing massive audiences, blending sport with spectacle.
That naturally amplifies anything connected to him, including Leerdam.
Even recent rumors about a potential breakup were quickly shut down, with Paul publicly denying them, further keeping the couple in the spotlight.
Despite all of the rumors and speculation, Paul remains one of the biggest draws in combat sports and entertainment.
Leerdam’s brand, meanwhile, is at an all-time high. The Olympic halo effect, combined with Paul’s massive audience, creates a near-perfect storm for marketability.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.