Fresh off one of the most dominant Olympic performances in recent speed skating history, Jutta Leerdam is once again commanding global attention.

The Dutch star owned the 2026 Winter Olympics, capturing gold in the women’s 1000m, setting an Olympic record (1:12.31), and adding a silver in the 500m, cementing herself as one of the faces of the Winter Games.

Milan, Italy; Silver medalist Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 500m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

That performance elevated her from elite athlete to crossover star, blending world-class results with massive social media reach and commercial appeal.

Now, just weeks later, she’s trending again, but for a very different reason.

Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands skates during the women's 500m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Leerdam dropped a beachside Instagram collage featuring multiple bikini shots, captioned with a string of sun-soaked emojis.

The post instantly went viral, drawing massive engagement from her millions of followers.

"Stunner 🔥🔥," one user wrote.

"Beautyyyyy ❤️," another added.

"Life of a princess definitely 😍," another commented.

"One of the prettiest women on earth," one other fan replied.

"The most beautiful female athlete," another wrote.

"Nothing wrong in your world babe," another user added.

"Why isn’t she featured in Sports Illustrated? A true athlete and beauty," one other replied.

Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after skating during the women's 500m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Jake Paul Factor

It’s impossible to separate Leerdam’s rise from her relationship with Jake Paul, one of the most polarizing figures in combat sports and entertainment.

The two began dating in 2023 and got engaged in 2025 after connecting through social media.

Dallas, Texas, USA; Jake Paul's mother Pam Stepnick(left) and girlfriend Jutta Leerdam watch the fight against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Their relationship has since evolved into a full-blown power couple dynamic, merging audiences across sports, influencer culture, and entertainment.

During the Olympics, Paul was front and center, emotionally reacting to Leerdam’s gold-medal performance, an image that instantly went viral.

At the same time, Paul’s own career continues to generate headlines.

He suffered a high-profile knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2025, resulting in a broken jaw and surgery.

Since then, he’s teased a 2026 boxing return, expanded his Most Valuable Promotions brand into a major Netflix-backed MMA event, and reignited rivalries with figures like Dana White.

Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off after a press conference announcing their heavyweight boxing match at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As a boxer and promoter, Paul's built a reputation for drawing massive audiences, blending sport with spectacle.

That naturally amplifies anything connected to him, including Leerdam.

Even recent rumors about a potential breakup were quickly shut down, with Paul publicly denying them, further keeping the couple in the spotlight.

Seeing the Dutch media lying about my fiancé Jutta and I. There is so much false information being spread about Jutta in the past years. It needs to stop. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 6, 2026

Despite all of the rumors and speculation, Paul remains one of the biggest draws in combat sports and entertainment.

Leerdam’s brand, meanwhile, is at an all-time high. The Olympic halo effect, combined with Paul’s massive audience, creates a near-perfect storm for marketability.