Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Exchanges Words With Ronda Rousey
In the weeks following the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Dutch speed skating star Jutta Leerdam has remained firmly in the global spotlight.
The Olympic champion delivered one of the defining performances of the Games, blasting to gold in the women’s 1,000 meters while setting a new Olympic record with a time of 1:12.31.
Leerdam’s victory not only cemented her place among the sport’s elite but also drew mainstream attention thanks to her relationship with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who celebrated emotionally from the stands.
But just weeks after that Olympic triumph, Leerdam is once again trending, this time for a very different reason.
On Tuesday, Paul posted a short clip to his Instagram story showing Leerdam greeting and exchanging words with former UFC champion Ronda Rousey before sharing a brief hug.
The video also included a promotional message urging fans to “MARK THE DATE” and “GET THE TICKETS NOW!!” for Rousey’s highly anticipated return fight against Gina Carano on May 16.
Rousey is preparing to step back into MMA competition for the first time in nearly a decade, and the bout with Carano is already being framed as one of the most unusual crossover combat sports events in years.
Paul’s presence adds another layer.
Paul's promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), has increasingly positioned itself at the intersection of boxing, influencer culture, and combat sports entertainment.
The May 16 event, set for the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and expected to stream globally, marks a major expansion into MMA promotion.
Few fighters carry the résumé Rousey brings into her return.
The American icon compiled a 12-2 professional MMA record, with nine submission victories and three wins by knockout or technical knockout.
However, her influence on the sport extends well beyond her win-loss record.
Rousey was the first female fighter signed by the UFC and became the promotion’s inaugural Women’s Bantamweight Champion.
She defended that title six times during her dominant early run, helping push women’s MMA into the mainstream while headlining major pay-per-view cards.
Before MMA, Rousey was already an Olympic medalist, winning bronze in judo at the 2008 Beijing Games, the first American woman ever to earn an Olympic medal in the sport.
Her fighting career eventually extended into professional wrestling, where she won multiple world championships in WWE before stepping away from the company in 2023.
Now, the upcoming bout against Carano represents a high-profile comeback.
