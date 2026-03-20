Fresh off a run of headline-grabbing moves that continue to blur the lines between boxing, entertainment, and influencer culture, Jake Paul has stayed firmly in the public eye.

Whether it’s fight speculation, business ventures, or political noise, the 29-year-old thrives in chaos.

Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Jake Paul on the sidelines during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, on Friday, the conversation shifted away from Paul himself and onto someone who’s quietly built one of the most dominant résumés in winter sports: his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam.

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Leerdam posted a clip from a family ski trip, revealing it was her first time back on the slopes in 12 years.

“Day two of skiing after 12 years of not being able to ski. Now the Olympics is over, I felt like it was time. I’m so happy to be here with my family,” she wrote, a celebratory exhale following the grind of the 2026 Winter Olympics, complete with brand integration (Celsius) and scenic mountain views.

The post comes just weeks after Leerdam took over the 2026 Winter Games.

She captured gold in the women’s 1000m, setting an Olympic record with a blistering 1:12.31, while also adding a silver in the 500m.

That performance cemented her as the face of modern sprint speed skating.

Milan, Italy; Silver medalist Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 500m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

This wasn’t a fluke run either.

The 27-year-old Dutch star has been building toward this moment for years.

A former world sprint champion and multi-time world title holder, Leerdam has dominated the 1000m discipline, winning world championships in 2020 and 2023 and stacking medals across international circuits.

Her Olympic breakthrough in 2026 was the payoff.

Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands skates during the women's 500m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Since going public with Paul in 2023 and announcing their engagement in 2025, the duo has become one of sports’ most visible crossover couples.

Paul was front and center for her Olympic triumph, famously emotional as she crossed the line, and has consistently amplified her profile.

Jake Paul broke down in tears after his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, won Olympic gold. pic.twitter.com/tM7mR40tCD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 9, 2026

Looking ahead, Leerdam is entering her prime with Olympic gold, global recognition, and commercial leverage.

If she maintains form, she’s the early favorite to anchor the Netherlands’ sprint program heading into the next Olympic cycle.