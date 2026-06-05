F1 Monaco Grand Prix: FP1 Results and Report as Streets Bite Hard

Charles Leclerc set the benchmark in the first session of his home race as he topped a twice-red-flagged Monaco Grand Prix FP1.

The 2024 winner of the race underlined Ferrari's potential for victory this weekend with three purple sectors en route to a best lap of 1:13.978s, two-tenths faster than teammate Lewis Hamilton in second.

Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull despite a number of frustrated radio messages across a truncated hour of running as the Monte Carlo streets bit hard.

Leclerc's road to victory?

Ferrari announced an extension to Leclerc's contract ahead of his home race, but when action got underway, the Monegasque was the first to extend the track limits, running straight on at the first Mirabeau on his out lap.

Charles Leclerc has gone straight on at Mirabeau on his out lap! 😳



He reverses his Ferrari out and continues#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/atnae1i7Ep — Formula 1 (@F1) June 5, 2026

Early concerns were raised by Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson regarding the hairpin, the Kiwi was concerned that he didn't have sufficient steering lock to navigate the corner on an optimum line.

Even in the opening 10 minutes of the session with all but one car on hard tires, it was clear that traffic would be even more important come qualifying, given the addition of Cadillac to the grid, drivers now having to find space with 21 others on track to post the perfect lap.

The frustration of obstruction was proven when the Haas teammates took to the radio to voice displeasure at each other, as Oliver Bearman was more annoyed than Esteban Ocon despite being the car in front as communication wires were clearly crossed.

As the initial long runs started to draw to a close around the midway point of the hour, Hamilton was the second driver to test an escape road, this time with a lock-up into Sainte-Devote.

Locking up and down the run-off road goes Lewis Hamilton at Sainte Devote! 😳



But it's nothing a well executed spin-turn can't fix 👌#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/SAazOQE8uP — Formula 1 (@F1) June 5, 2026

There was a brief virtual safety car as marshals cleared debris from La Rascasse that was shed from an Alpine, though the neutralization lasted only around 10 seconds.

Lando Norris got away with a huge moment through both parts of La Piscine, the back end stepping out on two occasions with the reigning champion jumping over the kerb but somehow keeping it out of the barriers on exit.

But Isack Hadjar wasn't so fortunate as he rotated his Red Bull at the same corner of the track, first impacting the front of his car and then wrenched around to the rear, causing extensive damage.

🔴 RED FLAG 🔴



ISACK INTO THE WALL! 😳



The Red Bull driver has spun into the barrier in FP1 👇#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/pcYpzfs5Wv — Formula 1 (@F1) June 5, 2026

With the action stopped for just under 10 minutes, the first signs of soft tire running came from Cadillac when the green light was illuminated with a quarter of the session remaining, though initially the majority of the field remained on the mediums.

Lawson almost followed Hadjar into an early end to the session as the Racing Bull snapped out of shape at La Piscine, somehow getting away with a tap on the inside apex barrier.

But red flags were needed again with three minutes remaining when Fernando Alonso lost the Aston Martin under braking at the Nouvelle Chicane, leaving debris strewn across the track after having hit the wall on the outside. That essentially ended the session, with Leeclerc heading Hamilton and Verstappen.

Kimi Antonelli was fourth ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell, while Norris was sixth in the lead McLaren.

Audi looks mighty impressive around here and Nico Hulkenberg set the seventh-fastest time, separated by Gabriel Bortoleto and Oscar Piastri.

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 in the Alpine, narrowly ahead of both Williams drivers, led by Alex Albon.

Sergio Perez was impressive for Cadillac to get to P14 in the team's first Monaco outing, a continuation of form from Canada.

Racing Bulls' struggles were confirmed by the timesheets, with Arvid Lindblad and Lawson 18th and 19th. Matters were made worse with Lawson facing a trip to the stewards for leaving the pits under a red light, while Lindblad impeded Piastri.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026: FP1 Results

Position Team / Driver Gap [s] 1 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 1:13.978 2 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.226 3 Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.513 4 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.559 5 George Russell / Mercedes +1.005 6 Lando Norris / McLaren +1.313 7 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +1.365 8 Oscar Piastri / McLaren +1.587 9 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +1.772 10 Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.850 11 Alex Albon / Williams +2.011 12 Carlos Sainz / Williams +2.063 13 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +2.170 14 Sergio Perez / Cadillac +2.192 15 Franco Colapinto / Alpine +2.211 16 Oliver Bearman / Haas +2.314 17 Esteban Ocon / Haas +2.355 18 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +2.411 19 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +2.453 20 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +2.700 21 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +3.482 22 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +3.578