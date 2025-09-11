Ferrari Rumored To Be Seeking Replacement For Lewis Hamilton When He Retires From F1
Although Lewis Hamilton is still in his first year with the esteemed Ferrari, it’s safe to say he’s in the twilight years of his Formula 1 career.
The partnership between Hamilton and Ferrari hasn't really worked. A sprint race victory in China has been his only highlight.
But a rumor in the Formula 1 paddock suggests that the Maranello-based squad is exploring the possibility of signing a replacement for when he eventually bows out of the sport.
Ferrari reportedly exploring Oscar Piastri
According to journalist Fabio Marchi of Mundo Deportivo, Ferrari are interested in obtaining Oscar Piastri's services.
The 24-year-old holds a 31-point advantage over teammate Lando Norris in the championship, with no doubt about his impressive improvement as each year progresses. The Australian is under contract with McLaren until 2028, while Hamilton's Ferrari deal runs through the end of the 2027 season.
If Ferrari were to sign Piastri, they would have to break his £19 million-a-year ($25.75 million) McLaren contract, making it an extremely expensive acquisition.
Marchi shared on Cortito y al Pie: “What is clear is that when Hamilton leaves, I was talking to an Italian journalist and he didn’t hesitate to say, ‘Well, I’ve already heard things that Ferrari are attentive to Piastri’."
McLaren must tread carefully to keep Piastri on-board
What was shown at Monza is that McLaren's "Papaya Rules" don’t truly reflect the fairness it claims to uphold. Piastri was forced to swap positions with Lando Norris following a botched pit stop for the latter, which promoted Piastri to second place in the closing stages.
The Woking-based team must make its championship rules abundantly clear, as evidenced by rival Max Verstappen’s laughter on the team radio when he was informed of the swap.
Marchi implies that if Piastri is on the receiving end of these calls more often, despite holding a clear advantage in the championship, the precedent set by the team could mean he looks elsewhere.
“What I mean is, if Piastri gets angry within the team, he will not hesitate to go to another big team. So, I think McLaren also have to know how to manage the egos of their two drivers, which they are managing to do for now but with great care.”
Piastri enters the next race in Azerbaijan aiming to secure back-to-back wins in Baku and regain the three points he lost in Monza.
Piastri's stock continues to rise year-on-year, but a switch to a rival manufacturer appears unlikely.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist who contributes to the San Francisco 49ers on SI and Grand Prix on SI. These roles encompass two of his biggest interests: San Francisco Bay Area sports and motorsports. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. In this role, he travels to various races to cover on the ground. His love for motorsport extends further after working at VAVEL USA as the Motorsport editor, working in a large team that covered a wide range of motorsports. Henry learned his trade as a journalist as he studied Multimedia Sports Journalism in 2023 at UCFB. He also works as a freelancer for GiveMeSport and SportsBoom, covering the Premier League and the NBA. Outside of work, Henry loves traveling, though his heart remains in San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal