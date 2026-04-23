Ohio State’s Carnell Tate Honors Late Mom With Draft Day Outfit
The story of Carnell Tate has been as much about loss and resilience as it has about football.
In July 2023, Tate’s mother, Ashley Griggs, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago, an event that shook both his life and the Ohio State Buckeyes program before he even played a full season.
Since then, Tate has carried her memory into every game, famously blowing a kiss to the sky after touchdowns as a tribute to the woman he called his “best friend.”
In the days leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, fresh details about their relationship, and the devastating moment he learned of her death, have resurfaced, reframing Tate’s journey for a national audience.
And then came the moment that shifted the conversation.
On Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Tate arrived at the 2026 NFL Draft in an all-white suit, clean, sharp, and impossible to ignore.
But the real statement wasn’t on the outside. Inside the jacket lining were the names of his mother and sisters, stitched as a permanent reminder of who he represents every time he steps onto a field.
Fans online were quick to react to the fit.
"Meanwhile some players flex chains… bro out here flexing FAMILY. That’s different," one user wrote.
"Some wear designer names… he wore the names that built him," another added.
"Beautiful attire. Wishing you the best tonight. Thanks for the Buckeye memories!" one other fan replied.
"As it should be. Family first," another commented.
"That’s real ones right there Mom & sisters names on the inside so they riding with him no matter what. Tate about to ball out for them," one other user wrote.
"This is what it’s actually about. Keeping the people who carried you there close to your heart. Massive respect to Carnell," another added.
The Roots That Shaped Carnell Tate
Born in Chicago in January, 2005, Tate navigated a challenging upbringing before emerging as a five-star recruit at IMG Academy, eventually committing to Ohio State over powerhouse programs like LSU and Alabama.
At Ohio State, often dubbed “Wide Receiver U," Tate developed into one of the most polished pass-catchers in the country.
His production steadily climbed:
- 2023 (Freshman): 18 receptions, 264 yards, 1 TD
- 2024 (Sophomore): 52 receptions, 733 yards, 4 TDs
- 2025 (Junior): 51 receptions, 875 yards, 9 TDs
Across three seasons, he totaled 121 catches for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns, while playing a key role in Ohio State’s 2024 national championship run.
Heading into draft night, Tate was widely viewed as one of the top wide receivers available, if not the top overall. Analysts praise his “complete” skill set and project him as a top-10 pick with immediate No. 1 receiver upside.
At 6-foot-2 and roughly 192 pounds, he fits the modern prototype as a versatile and technically refined wideout capable of thriving in multiple offensive systems.
And as his name is called and his NFL journey begins, it's clear now that Carnell Tate isn’t just arriving as a first-round pick. He’s arriving with a backstory that’s already bigger than the game.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.