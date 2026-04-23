The story of Carnell Tate has been as much about loss and resilience as it has about football.

In July 2023, Tate’s mother, Ashley Griggs, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago, an event that shook both his life and the Ohio State Buckeyes program before he even played a full season.

Since then, Tate has carried her memory into every game, famously blowing a kiss to the sky after touchdowns as a tribute to the woman he called his “best friend.”

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) blows a kiss to the fans in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the days leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, fresh details about their relationship, and the devastating moment he learned of her death, have resurfaced, reframing Tate’s journey for a national audience.

And then came the moment that shifted the conversation.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Tate arrived at the 2026 NFL Draft in an all-white suit, clean, sharp, and impossible to ignore.

But the real statement wasn’t on the outside. Inside the jacket lining were the names of his mother and sisters, stitched as a permanent reminder of who he represents every time he steps onto a field.

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate has his mom and sisters names written on the inside of his suit ahead of the NFL Draft 🫶 pic.twitter.com/auwvgviF4E — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 23, 2026

Fans online were quick to react to the fit.

"Meanwhile some players flex chains… bro out here flexing FAMILY. That’s different," one user wrote.

"Some wear designer names… he wore the names that built him," another added.

"Beautiful attire. Wishing you the best tonight. Thanks for the Buckeye memories!" one other fan replied.

"As it should be. Family first," another commented.

"That’s real ones right there Mom & sisters names on the inside so they riding with him no matter what. Tate about to ball out for them," one other user wrote.

"This is what it’s actually about. Keeping the people who carried you there close to your heart. Massive respect to Carnell," another added.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown catch during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Roots That Shaped Carnell Tate

Born in Chicago in January, 2005, Tate navigated a challenging upbringing before emerging as a five-star recruit at IMG Academy, eventually committing to Ohio State over powerhouse programs like LSU and Alabama.

At Ohio State, often dubbed “Wide Receiver U," Tate developed into one of the most polished pass-catchers in the country.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) is hit by Akron Zips cornerback Devonte Golden-Nelson (3) after making a catch during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His production steadily climbed:

2023 (Freshman) : 18 receptions, 264 yards, 1 TD

: 18 receptions, 264 yards, 1 TD 2024 (Sophomore) : 52 receptions, 733 yards, 4 TDs

: 52 receptions, 733 yards, 4 TDs 2025 (Junior): 51 receptions, 875 yards, 9 TDs

Across three seasons, he totaled 121 catches for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns, while playing a key role in Ohio State’s 2024 national championship run.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a touchdown pass in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Josh Fussell (13) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into draft night, Tate was widely viewed as one of the top wide receivers available, if not the top overall. Analysts praise his “complete” skill set and project him as a top-10 pick with immediate No. 1 receiver upside.

At 6-foot-2 and roughly 192 pounds, he fits the modern prototype as a versatile and technically refined wideout capable of thriving in multiple offensive systems.

And as his name is called and his NFL journey begins, it's clear now that Carnell Tate isn’t just arriving as a first-round pick. He’s arriving with a backstory that’s already bigger than the game.