Carnell Tate's Dad Shares Heartbreaking Detail About Ohio State WR's Late Mom
The 2026 NFL Draft has a clear WR1, and it’s not particularly close.
Carnell Tate has separated himself as the top wide receiver prospect on most boards, with projections placing him comfortably inside the top 10 picks.
But just days before draft night, a deeply personal story, shared publicly by his father, LeSean Tate, has reshaped how evaluators, teams, and fans are viewing the Ohio State star.
In an April 17 ESPN feature, LeSean Tate detailed, in full, the events surrounding the 2023 killing of Carnell’s mother, Ashley Griggs.
What had previously been known as a tragic headline is now understood as a defining moment in Tate’s life, and football career.
"[Carnell] and his mom were very close," LeSean Tate said. "I won't say he's a mama's boy, but you know how a mama's bond is with her son. It's close."
On July 15, 2023, Griggs FaceTimed her son before heading to a class reunion. Hours later, she was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, just blocks from where Tate grew up. She was 40 years old.
For Tate, then a freshman at Ohio State, the news came via a late-night phone call, one that instantly altered his life.
Teammates like Nolan Baudo and Brandon Inniss rallied around him in the immediate aftermath, sitting with him, giving him space, and simply being present.
His father flew to Columbus to bring him home. Ohio State’s program, led by Brian Hartline and Ryan Day, adjusted in real time, navigating a situation few staffs ever face.
From that moment on, Tate began to channel that loss, emerging as one of the most dominant receivers in college football.
On the field, Tate’s résumé checks every box scouts want:
- 2023 (Freshman): 18 catches, 264 yards, 1 TD in 13 games
- 2024 (Sophomore): 52 receptions, 733 yards, 4 TDs in 15 games, key role on a national championship team
- 2025 (Junior): 51 catches, 875 yards, 9 TDs in 11 games
He also emerged as one of the most reliable receivers in college football, posting zero drops in 2025 and ranking among the nation’s leaders in explosive plays.
Why this matters right now
NFL teams aren’t just drafting talent, they’re drafting people. And this new level of detail around Tate’s personal adversity changes the evaluation.
Front offices now have a clearer understanding of his emotional intelligence and his ability to compartmentalize trauma and perform.
Less than three years removed from losing his mother, Carnell Tate is on the verge of hearing his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft.
It speaks to discipline, structure, and a strong support system, but above all, it reflects a player who refused to let tragedy define his future.
And when he inevitably steps onto an NFL field this fall, he won’t just be WR1 from Ohio State.
He’ll be one of the most battle-tested rookies in the league.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.