The 2026 NFL Draft has a clear WR1, and it’s not particularly close.

Carnell Tate has separated himself as the top wide receiver prospect on most boards, with projections placing him comfortably inside the top 10 picks.

But just days before draft night, a deeply personal story, shared publicly by his father, LeSean Tate, has reshaped how evaluators, teams, and fans are viewing the Ohio State star.

Sept. 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) is pursued by Western Michigan Broncos defensive back Josh Franklin (21) during the first half of an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. | Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an April 17 ESPN feature, LeSean Tate detailed, in full, the events surrounding the 2023 killing of Carnell’s mother, Ashley Griggs.

What had previously been known as a tragic headline is now understood as a defining moment in Tate’s life, and football career.

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) stretches with wide receiver Reis Stocksdale (87) during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"[Carnell] and his mom were very close," LeSean Tate said. "I won't say he's a mama's boy, but you know how a mama's bond is with her son. It's close."

On July 15, 2023, Griggs FaceTimed her son before heading to a class reunion. Hours later, she was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, just blocks from where Tate grew up. She was 40 years old.

For Tate, then a freshman at Ohio State, the news came via a late-night phone call, one that instantly altered his life.

Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) walks off the field after not playing against Iowa Hawkeyes during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teammates like Nolan Baudo and Brandon Inniss rallied around him in the immediate aftermath, sitting with him, giving him space, and simply being present.

His father flew to Columbus to bring him home. Ohio State’s program, led by Brian Hartline and Ryan Day, adjusted in real time, navigating a situation few staffs ever face.

From that moment on, Tate began to channel that loss, emerging as one of the most dominant receivers in college football.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Ohio Bobcats cornerback Tank Pearson (7) in the second half at the Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the field, Tate’s résumé checks every box scouts want:

2023 (Freshman) : 18 catches, 264 yards, 1 TD in 13 games

: 18 catches, 264 yards, 1 TD in 13 games 2024 (Sophomore) : 52 receptions, 733 yards, 4 TDs in 15 games, key role on a national championship team

: 52 receptions, 733 yards, 4 TDs in 15 games, key role on a national championship team 2025 (Junior): 51 catches, 875 yards, 9 TDs in 11 games

He also emerged as one of the most reliable receivers in college football, posting zero drops in 2025 and ranking among the nation’s leaders in explosive plays.

Oct 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches the ball despite attempts from Maryland Terrapins defensive back Gavin Gibson (26) during their game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. | Clare Grant/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why this matters right now

NFL teams aren’t just drafting talent, they’re drafting people. And this new level of detail around Tate’s personal adversity changes the evaluation.

Front offices now have a clearer understanding of his emotional intelligence and his ability to compartmentalize trauma and perform.

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Less than three years removed from losing his mother, Carnell Tate is on the verge of hearing his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft.

It speaks to discipline, structure, and a strong support system, but above all, it reflects a player who refused to let tragedy define his future.

And when he inevitably steps onto an NFL field this fall, he won’t just be WR1 from Ohio State.

He’ll be one of the most battle-tested rookies in the league.