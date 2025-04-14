6-foot-3 Kiki Iriafen rocks WNBA draft day shorts and Timberlands in NYC with stars
Kiki Iriafen carried the USC Trojans to the Elite 8 after star teammate JuJu Watkins went down with an injury. Now, it’s her time to shine on WNBA draft day as the All-American is projected as a top 5 pick on Monday.
Iriafen stands 6-foot-3 and is a can’t miss star on and off the court. She averaged 18.0 points, and 8.4 rebounds per game and her bubbly attitude with her teammates was infectious for USC. Iriafen transferred from the Stanford Cardinal last season for a shot at a natty, and if Watkins wasn’t injured, it was very possible.
She also wowed with her fashion game like her custom minidress after her Trojans debut.
On Monday with other draft prospects like UConn Huskies star and no-brainer No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers — who defeated Iriafen and USC in the Elite Eight — and TCU Horned Frogs’ Hailey Van Lith, the girls saw the sites of New York City like an early morning trip up to the top of the Empire State Building where Iriafen took some group selfies.
She also posed by herself, revealing her jean shorts with the Timberland boots on for an epic fit.
It’s also noticeable she lost her gold hair. It’s all good, she’s about to be golden on Monday when a lucky team picks Iriafen.