Kiki Iriafen stuns in custom minidress after USC debut, game-winner

New USC women's basketball star Kiki Iriafen wasted no time making an impact for the Trojans, and pulled out a stunning fit to celebrate the big win.

Josh Sanchez

USC guard JuJu Watkins and forward Kiki Iriafen take a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Womenís Basketball media day.
USC guard JuJu Watkins and forward Kiki Iriafen take a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Womenís Basketball media day. / Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images
The USC women's basketball team returned to the court on Monday night as they kick off the college hoops season as the No. 3 team in the country and one of the favorites to win it all.

During the offseason, the Trojans landed high-profile Stanford transfer Kiki Iriafen, and she made an immediate impact.

After running out to a commanding lead in the third quarter, the Trojans fell behind in the fourth and needed two clutch free throws from Iriafen to secure the 68-66 win over Ole Miss.

Kiki finished the game with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while fellow preseason All-American JuJu Watkins led the game in scoring with 27 points and secured a double-double with 10 rebounds.

After the game, Kiki showed off her off-court look and stunted during her final night in Paris in a custom 'Herzey' minidress from Rare Breed BX, featuring her name and number.

Kiki Iriafen, USC women's basketball
Kiki Iriafen/Instagram
Kiki Iriafen, USC women's basketball
Kiki Iriafen/Instagram
Kiki Iriafen, USC women's basketball
Kiki Iriafen/Instagram

That's a great look to say goodbye to a country in.

The 6-foot-3 Kiki Iriafen is coming off of a stellar season at Stanford, claiming the Pac-12 Most Improved Player Award, the Katrina McClain Award as the best power forward in women's basketball, and earning All-Pac-12 team honors.

She averaged 19.4 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Now, just one game into her career in LA, she's already making an impact.

Published
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

