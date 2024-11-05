Kiki Iriafen stuns in custom minidress after USC debut, game-winner
The USC women's basketball team returned to the court on Monday night as they kick off the college hoops season as the No. 3 team in the country and one of the favorites to win it all.
During the offseason, the Trojans landed high-profile Stanford transfer Kiki Iriafen, and she made an immediate impact.
After running out to a commanding lead in the third quarter, the Trojans fell behind in the fourth and needed two clutch free throws from Iriafen to secure the 68-66 win over Ole Miss.
MORE: Kiki Iriafen shares USC basketball glam photos; JuJu Watkins swoons
Kiki finished the game with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while fellow preseason All-American JuJu Watkins led the game in scoring with 27 points and secured a double-double with 10 rebounds.
After the game, Kiki showed off her off-court look and stunted during her final night in Paris in a custom 'Herzey' minidress from Rare Breed BX, featuring her name and number.
That's a great look to say goodbye to a country in.
The 6-foot-3 Kiki Iriafen is coming off of a stellar season at Stanford, claiming the Pac-12 Most Improved Player Award, the Katrina McClain Award as the best power forward in women's basketball, and earning All-Pac-12 team honors.
She averaged 19.4 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
Now, just one game into her career in LA, she's already making an impact.
