Injured USC star JuJu Watkins turns best cheerleader watching Trojans reach Elite 8
JuJu Watkins couldn’t travel with the USC Trojans to the Sweet 16 due to her knee injury, but she sure as heck wasn’t missing the game. A fired up Watkins made her first post since tearing her ACL in her right knee while watching her team advance to the Elite Eight.
The Big Ten Player of the Year was poised to help the Trojans make a deep run when she crumpled to the floor in the Round of 32 in the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs while stars like Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looked on.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark’s powerful words of encouragement for injured USC star JuJu Watkins
It was a devastating scene and many stars have sent her words of encouragement since. On Saturday, Caitlin Clark loved a Gatorade post about Watkins.
The Trojans would rally not only to the Sweet 16 in Spokane, Washington, but would pull together as a team to beat the Kansas State Wildcats 67-61 to advance to their second straight Elite Eight against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.
During the game, Watkins made her first post and was super fired up to watch the girls play for her. She wrote “LFGGGG #FTFO ❤️” when the game was 34-34. “LFG” stand for “Let’s F***ing Go” with extra Gos in there, with “FTFO” standing for “Fight The F*** On” for USC’s signature Fight On mantra.
Watkins, who is likely the National Player of the Year, is such a competitor. Hopefully, she heals quickly and can get back on the court for next season where USC will take aim at a national title. For now, she can watch them go for it this tournament.