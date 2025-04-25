Ashton Jeanty matches Raiders-inspired outfit with gf Gabrielle at NFL draft
Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft kicked off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 24, and the highly-anticipated event wasted no time bringing the drama.
After the Tennessee Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward, with the No. 1 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns stunned viewers by sending their No. 2 pick the Jacksonville Jaguars in a blockbuster trade, after which the Jaguars selected Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter.
As for Boise State Broncos star and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, he also attended the NFL draft in person on Thursday night. Jeanty immediately turned heads with his Swavorski crystal crocks on the red carpet, in particular for their black-and silver color motif.
Jeanty, who went off with 2,601 rushing yards and and 29 touchdowns last season, seemed to be dropping a hint that he knew the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Pete Carroll had their eye on him.
Shortly after the Raiders selected him with the No. 6 overall pick, Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller, showed off the silver-and-black dress she wore to the NFL draft.
The 21-year-old running. back and Miller first met whil attending Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. While Jeanty went on to play for the Broncos, Miller, a track-and-field athlete, attended Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
According to NFL analyst Andrew Brandt, Jeanty is set to make bank as the No. 6 overall pick. receiving a fully-guaranteed contract of "roughly $32 million." In terms of guaranteed money, he will be the second-highest paid running back in the league.
