Ashton Jeanty matches Raiders-inspired outfit with gf Gabrielle at NFL draft

Ashton Jeanty and his girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller. seemed to know the Boise State running back would be selected by the Raiders at the 2025 NFL draft.

Emily Bicks

Apr 24, 2025: Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025: Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft kicked off at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 24, and the highly-anticipated event wasted no time bringing the drama.

After the Tennessee Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward, with the No. 1 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns stunned viewers by sending their No. 2 pick the Jacksonville Jaguars in a blockbuster trade, after which the Jaguars selected Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter.

As for Boise State Broncos star and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, he also attended the NFL draft in person on Thursday night. Jeanty immediately turned heads with his Swavorski crystal crocks on the red carpet, in particular for their black-and silver color motif.

Ashton Jeanty
Apr 24, 2025; Running back Ashton Jeanty on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeanty, who went off with 2,601 rushing yards and and 29 touchdowns last season, seemed to be dropping a hint that he knew the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Pete Carroll had their eye on him.

Shortly after the Raiders selected him with the No. 6 overall pick, Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller, showed off the silver-and-black dress she wore to the NFL draft.

Ashton Jeanty, Gabrielle Miller
@gx.bby1/Instagram

The 21-year-old running. back and Miller first met whil attending Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. While Jeanty went on to play for the Broncos, Miller, a track-and-field athlete, attended Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Ashton Jeanty girlfriend, Gabrielle Miller
@gx.bby1/Instagram

According to NFL analyst Andrew Brandt, Jeanty is set to make bank as the No. 6 overall pick. receiving a fully-guaranteed contract of "roughly $32 million." In terms of guaranteed money, he will be the second-highest paid running back in the league.

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

