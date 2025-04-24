Leanna Lenee rocks black dress for fiancé Travis Hunter’s night at NFL draft
Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee showed up for the 2025 NFL Draft in style to support her man.
It’s also the first major time she’s been seen with the Heisman Trophy winner from the Colorado Buffaloes since his Heisman Trophy winning night where she was attacked on social media for her reaction to the big announcement.
After that and some nasty relationship rumors that spread, she deleted her social media and has gone pretty dark since.
Lenee resurfaced in a big way on Thursday. First, with her elite gift that surprised Hunter before the draft, and then with her black dress that accompanied his fire-pink jacket with both in can’t-miss looks. They hit the red carpet (the turf carpet more like it) for photos where the 23-year-old Lenee was with Hunter, 21, and his mom Ferrante Harris.
It’s not the first time Lenee has turned heads with her fits around Hunter either. She was a game-day winner in Colorado with her looks like her custom football corset with a miniskirt and others like these.
She certainly stole some of that pink-jacket thunder Hunter was rocking with her black dress.
It’s good to see Lenee shake off all the backlash and appear in public again with Hunter for his big night.
