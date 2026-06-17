Brittany Mahomes Rocks Chiefs-Red Dress Fired Up For Messi's Big World Cup Game in KC

Football greatness was in the house for the World Cup game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday night in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He was there with his wife Brittany Mahomes, as well as other members of the Mahomes family, to witness fútbol greatness in Lionel Messi. Brittany certainly showed off her Chiefs pride with her dress on the night while being left in awe what Messi accomplished on the same field her husband is the one usually shining on.

With the first game for Messi and defending World Cup champion Argentina at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — the home of the Chiefs — the stars were out.

The All-Pro, three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick has already shown up for the World Cup when he was featured in the Fox Sports intro before the U.S. Men's National Team took the field as seen in the video below.

It's our time. 🇺🇸@PatrickMahomes gets you ready for the U.S. to take on Paraguay.



Coverage starts now on FOX pic.twitter.com/8gpTWxLPgh — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 12, 2026

Brittany was a soccer star herself in college at the University of Texas at Tyler, and she and Patrick own the women's professional team the Kansas City Current, while they also have a stake in the MLS' Sporting Kansas City Team.

As huge soccer fans and fans of Messi, the Mahomes were there to watch the game against Algeria. What a night to be there, too, as Messi made history with his first World Cup hat trick (three goals) in the 3-0 win.

Patrick Mahomes enjoying the Messi show in Kansas City 🤩 pic.twitter.com/TpMjjFmbj3 — REALTOR KING DOZIE (@Realtordozie) June 17, 2026

Brittany stands out at game

Brittany joined her hubby and couldn't be missed in Chiefs-red as well with her Adidas dress where she posted a selfie with Patrick.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes taking in the Argentina 🇦🇷 vs. Algeria 🇩🇿 World Cup match at Arrowhead! ⚽️🔥



From NFL royalty to soccer fans for the night 👑



📸 | BrittanyLynne on Instagram pic.twitter.com/It6oCgFRad — Daily Chiefs (@Daily_Chiefs_) June 17, 2026

Here's the full look at her dress:

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are in the house for tonight's #Worldcup match as Argentina takes on Algeria.



📹 @BlakeAerni pic.twitter.com/xL8moCxuhy — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) June 17, 2026

She also posed with Patrick's mom Randi Mahomes, and his younger sister Mia Randall, who was sporting Messi's Argentina kit.

Brittany fired up after Messi scores

After Messi scored one of his goals, Brittany posted on her IG Story a view of the Argentina celebration and a "GOOOAAALLLLLLLLLLLL" caption.

A total of six games will be played at GEHA Field, which includes a Round of 32 game and a quarterfinal.

No doubt, the Mahomes family will be back for some — if not all — of those.

Gracie Hunt also in Chiefs colors

The Mahomes weren't the only Chiefs royalty on the big soccer night as the team owners in the Hunt family showed up where like Brittany, Gracie Hunt rocked the Chiefs-red look.

Earlier, Gracie dazzled in a USA dress for the USMNT's opening win in Inglewood, California, at SoFi Stadium.