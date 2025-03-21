CBS Sports Golf's Amanda Balionis shows off dramatic new hairdo before the Masters
Every golfer on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is trying to have their game perfectly round into form heading to the Masters.
For CBS Sports golf reporter Amanda Balionis, she too is trying to have her game round into form. Her hair game.
In the Netflix "Full Swing" star's latest Instagram Reel, Balionis shows off a new, much blonder look by doing a dramatic before-and-after hair tossle in the car.
"A little blonde refresh before we are back at full speed on @golfoncbs 😏 ⛳️," Balionis captioned the post.
And yes, it's not as dramatic as a new color. But the debut was full of hilarious theatrics.
The 38-year-old CBS Sports NFL reporter too will be a big part of the first marquee golf event of 2025, the Masters Tournament. With so much uncertainty surrounding professional golf with stars divided between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf (which Balionis shares her opinions of on "Full Swing"), the Masters and the other three majors (the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship aka British Open) are the only remaining certainty currently of who truly are the best golfers in the world.
Balionis has continued to stay above the fray off the course, even subtly trolling the tabloids earlier this season with a Rory McIlroy Instagram post after he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM. Unfortunately, the tabloid mongers still dissect her every move, as she was conspicuously absent in the "Full Swing" episode about his much-publicized filing for divorce turned reconciliation with wife Erica Stroll. (After winning this year's Players Championship, Stroll and McIlroy, 35, shared a big hug and kiss with their four-year-old daughter Poppy celebrating.)
The Hofstra alum has a self-deprecating demeanor on social media and loves to show the behind the scenes of her highly-scrutinized golf gig and as an NFL sideline reporter.
Now with Augusta just around the corner, like the professional golfers she covers, she'll be ready to rock.