Josh Allen has stealth Hailee Steinfeld shout out at bachelor party golf shenanigans
Josh Allen continued his golf-themed bachelor party with his boys where they played a round while downing some adult beverages. Allen made a plug during all the fun that no doubt his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld will love.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback got engaged to the actress at the end of November, and since football season ended in January, they’ve been spotted together at the 2025 NFL Honors event where he not only won the NFL’s MVP award, but shared in epic kiss in public with her. Then, the two hit Milan, Italy, where she certainly heated things up with a bra selfie.
While Steinfeld enjoyed the Oscars, Allen and his guy friends traveled to Florida to watch Tiger Woods and others in the new TGL league that aired on ESPN where they got rowdy and Allen got interviewed and had all the right answers in case Steinfeld was listening. He also epically posed with Woods.
On Thursday, videos and photos of them on the golf course surfaced with all kinds of shenanigans taking place. In one video, Allen, 28, is drinking some sort of alcoholic beverage. He said he wished he “chugged it because these taste so bad.” He went on to say, “It’s no Angel Margarita” in a nice shoutout and push for Steinfeld’s new business venture in the alcoholic beverage industry. (Scroll through to the second slide to see the video).
Allen’s brother Jason Allen as well as NFL QB Sam Darnold were there as well, among others.
They clearly enjoyed the day.
There’s been reports Allen and Steinfeld planned on a short engagement, so wedding bells could be in the near future. It’s good to see him enjoying the offseason and his bachelor party with his boys partying like Bills Mafia before a game.
