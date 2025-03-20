LIV Golf’s Dustin Johnson joins Paulina Gretzky at raucous bachelorette party
Dustin Johnson apparently wasn’t going to let his wife Paulina Gretzky have all the fun without him at a bachelorette party in St. Barts, showing up to join the girls for the epic trip.
The LIV golf star Johnson just returned from Singapore where he tied for fifth, and probably needed to let off a little steam before the Masters begins in early April. He’s also been traveling all over, so spending some quality time with his wife in the tropical paradise was no doubt needed.
Gretzky, who is the daughter of the legendary hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, took an insane private jet earlier in the week with her girls, and the stunned in her red dress on the first night.
RELATED: Paulina Gretzky flexes 'this & that' midriff-stunning fits without Dustin Johnson
The 36-year-old model Gretzky was joined by Johnson, 40, as seen in a short (blurry) clip she showed off on her Instagram Stories.
RELATED: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Gretzky also showed off a video while having a good time with a beverage in her glass and dancing (not with Johnson).
Johnson and Gretzky have been together since 2009, but married in 2022 and have two kids, Tatum, 10, and River, 7.
Mom and dad were at least able to get together and let loose, because all work and no play probably makes DJ a dull boy.