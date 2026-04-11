Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Dazzles Wearing Masters-Green Fit in Augusta

The stars are out for the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, including Drake Maye and wife Ann Michael.

The Mayes have been all over the place since the season ended for the New England Patriots and their quarterback Drake with a Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks. We saw them in Hawaii where Ann Micahel wore a beautiful Hawaiian dress, and even saw them in Japan where she had a Red Sox fit on.

Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots with wife Anne Michael in warm up before a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on December 1, 2025. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Now, the place to be is at the Masters where NFL stars like the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes showed up.

Travis Kelce at the Masters pic.twitter.com/bZJT0dABYh — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) April 10, 2026

Ann Michael fit checks from Augusta

The Mayes joined with Ann Michael taking to her TikTok to do fit checks, which included a Masters-green look.

TRENDING: New England #Patriots star QB Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael Maye posted multiple fit checks from the Masters.



Despite living very simple lives, the Mayes have had a very good offseason, traveling to Hawaii, and Japan on offseason vacation.



🔥pic.twitter.com/IVC4QxO8y0 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) April 11, 2026

Ann Michael was a fit queen all season including her unreal custom Drake Maye fit at the Super Bowl that was a bright spot on a day the QB would like to forget.

The Mayes’ love story:

Their story goes back to middle school in North Carolina where they have been together since 2015.

Drake was then superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Drake.

Now they are married and vacation buddies.