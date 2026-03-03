Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Crushes Red Sox Fit Selfie While on Japan Trip
New England Patriots superstar quarterback Drake Maye continues to enjoy his offseason with wife Ann Michael after the Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks. As usual, though, off the football field we are talking about one of her fits.
After a 29-13 loss in Super Bowl LX where Ann Michael’s custom Patriots fit may have been the only bright spot, Drake and Ann Michael got out of the Boston area and headed for warmer weather and times in Hawaii where the QB’s wife slayed her blue bikini while hanging out by the ocean. She also crushed different Hawaiian dresses.
From there, it was off to Japan where Ann Michael has been vlogging the trip.
While in Kyoto, Japan, Ann Michael made sure to represent the Boston sports, just not the Patriots — she went with the Boston Red Sox hat fit.
No doubt Red Sox fans are loving that.
She’d then post her amazing looking breakfast.
It looks like they are having fun and eating good, too.
The Mayes’ love story:
Their story goes back to middle school in North Carolina where they have been together since 2015.
Drake was then superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Drake.
Now they are married and vacation buddies.
