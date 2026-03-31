Edwin Diaz’s Wife Nashaly Rocks Show-Stopping Dodgers Crop Top at Game

New Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Edwin Diaz is already making his presence felt with the two-time defending champions. So is his wife Nashaly off the field with her head-turning fits like her latest one.

The 31-year-old Diaz came over from the New York Mets where he had 28 saves with a 1.63 ERA last season. He’s now the highest-paid reliever annually with his three-year, $69 million contract giving the Dodgers the bullpen star they were missing last season even though they still won back-to-back World Series championships.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz (3) joined the champions this offseason. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

He already has two saves and a 0.00 ERA with the team that is off to a hot start.

Speaking of hot start, Nashaly has wowed the moment the Dodgers signed her husband.

During his study press conference his wife Nashlay caused a stir in her blue dress, and then this red dress stunner.

Also, rooting on Edwin during the World Baseball Classic in looks like these:

For Monday’s game vs. the Cleveland Guardians, Nashaly rocked this Dodgers crop top jersey fit that was a winner despite the team losing, 4-2, for the first defeat of the season.

Nashaly is clearly fitting right in with a loaded WAG roster that inclues Chelsea Freeman, Brianna Betts, and Mamiko.

Adorable reason Diaz changed jersey number

Edwin and Nashaly have three sons together so he wanted to honor them with the number 3 vs. 39 with the Mets.

Their oldest child, Jahel Díaz, was born in July 2016; their second child, Sebastián Díaz, was born in August 2021; the youngest son is Lucas Jose Díaz, who was born in May 2024.