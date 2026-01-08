New Dodgers star Edwin Diaz’s wife Nashaly causes stir in red dress stunner

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a splash when they signed All-Star relief pitcher Edwin Diaz. His wife Nashaly continued to make a splash for the Diaz’s with her head-turning dress she just rocked.

The 31-year-old Diaz came over from the New York Mets where he had 28 saves with a 1.63 ERA last season. He’s now the highest-paid reliever annually with his three-year, $69 million contract giving the Dodgers the bullpen star they were missing last season even though they still won back-to-back World Series.

Diaz talked about coming to LA because he wants to win:

Edwin Díaz was asked how hard it was to leave the Mets and pick the Dodgers



"It wasn't easy. I spent 7 years in New York. They treat me really good, they treat me great.



I chose the Dodgers because they're a winning organization. I'm looking to win. And I think they have… pic.twitter.com/OiMzeYo3z4 — SNY (@SNYtv) December 12, 2025

During that press conference his wife Nashlay caused a stir in her blue dress.

Now, her eye-catching red one has definitely drawn attention. The translation to her post say, “✨ Shine on the outside, strength on the inside. 💫👑”

She’s certianly shining with that look.

Adorable reason Diaz changed jersey number

Edwin and Nashaly have three sons together so he wanted to honor them with the number 3 vs. 39 with the Mets.

Their oldest child, Jahel Díaz, was born in July 2016; their second child, Sebastián Díaz, was born in August 2021; the youngest son is Lucas Jose Díaz, who was born in May 2024.

Edwin and Nashaly met in 2012 and got married in 2019.

