New Dodgers star Edwin Diaz’s wife Nashaly causes stir in red dress stunner
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a splash when they signed All-Star relief pitcher Edwin Diaz. His wife Nashaly continued to make a splash for the Diaz’s with her head-turning dress she just rocked.
The 31-year-old Diaz came over from the New York Mets where he had 28 saves with a 1.63 ERA last season. He’s now the highest-paid reliever annually with his three-year, $69 million contract giving the Dodgers the bullpen star they were missing last season even though they still won back-to-back World Series.
Diaz talked about coming to LA because he wants to win:
During that press conference his wife Nashlay caused a stir in her blue dress.
Now, her eye-catching red one has definitely drawn attention. The translation to her post say, “✨ Shine on the outside, strength on the inside. 💫👑”
She’s certianly shining with that look.
Adorable reason Diaz changed jersey number
Edwin and Nashaly have three sons together so he wanted to honor them with the number 3 vs. 39 with the Mets.
Edwin and Nashaly have three sons together so he wanted to honor them with the number 3 vs. 39 with the Mets.

Their oldest child, Jahel Díaz, was born in July 2016; their second child, Sebastián Díaz, was born in August 2021; the youngest son is Lucas Jose Díaz, who was born in May 2024.
Edwin and Nashaly met in 2012 and got married in 2019.
