New Dodgers star Edwin Diaz’s wife Nashaly causes stir in red dress stunner

The recently acquired All-Star relief pitcher’s wife turns heads with her latest look.
Matt Ryan|
Former York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39).
Former York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39). | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a splash when they signed All-Star relief pitcher Edwin Diaz. His wife Nashaly continued to make a splash for the Diaz’s with her head-turning dress she just rocked.

The 31-year-old Diaz came over from the New York Mets where he had 28 saves with a 1.63 ERA last season. He’s now the highest-paid reliever annually with his three-year, $69 million contract giving the Dodgers the bullpen star they were missing last season even though they still won back-to-back World Series.

Diaz talked about coming to LA because he wants to win:

During that press conference his wife Nashlay caused a stir in her blue dress.

Now, her eye-catching red one has definitely drawn attention. The translation to her post say, “✨ Shine on the outside, strength on the inside. 💫👑”

She’s certianly shining with that look.

Adorable reason Diaz changed jersey number

Edwin and Nashaly have three sons together so he wanted to honor them with the number 3 vs. 39 with the Mets.

Their oldest child, Jahel Díaz, was born in July 2016; their second child, Sebastián Díaz, was born in August 2021; the youngest son is Lucas Jose Díaz, who was born in May 2024.

Edwin and Nashaly met in 2012 and got married in 2019.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

