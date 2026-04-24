ESPN Analyst Mina Kimes' Black Lace Dress Is Simply Perfection at NFL Draft
With all the fashion that is at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the one that may have stood out the most is ESPN lead analyst Mina Kimes’ dazzling fit.
The 40-year-old Kimes has been with ESPN since 2014 when she oined as a senior writer for ESPN The Magazine before transitioning into a prominent on-air role as an NFL analyst, podcast host, and television contributor for shows like NFL Live.
The athletes themselves made headlines for Thursday night’s draft like Notre Dame running anchors Jeremiyah Love’s unreal diamond chain and comic book jacket, and Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate’s touching message for his late mom and sister.
Kimes may have won draft night with fit
Fans, however, will be talking about Kimes’ daring, beautiful black lace dress throughout the draft night. Kimes posted beforehand this look:
The dress is designed by Nadine Merabi.
The Korean-American Kimes would also comment on the look on Instagram: “Extremely rare ponytail moment for yours truly here in Pittsburgh.”
Fans were loving it, too:
Draft night is here and with all the styles you’ll see, maybe none better than ESPN’s Kimes will stand out.
It’s not the first time Kimes has stood out like her red carpet look below at the ESPYs.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.