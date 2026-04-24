ESPN Analyst Mina Kimes' Black Lace Dress Is Simply Perfection at NFL Draft

With all the fashion that is at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the one that may have stood out the most is ESPN lead analyst Mina Kimes’ dazzling fit.

The 40-year-old Kimes has been with ESPN since 2014 when she oined as a senior writer for ESPN The Magazine before transitioning into a prominent on-air role as an NFL analyst, podcast host, and television contributor for shows like NFL Live.

The athletes themselves made headlines for Thursday night’s draft like Notre Dame running anchors Jeremiyah Love’s unreal diamond chain and comic book jacket, and Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate’s touching message for his late mom and sister.

Kimes may have won draft night with fit

Fans, however, will be talking about Kimes’ daring, beautiful black lace dress throughout the draft night. Kimes posted beforehand this look:

NFL Live is 2 hours today!



3-5 pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/vf3zX7jP9Q — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 23, 2026

The dress is designed by Nadine Merabi.

The Korean-American Kimes would also comment on the look on Instagram: “Extremely rare ponytail moment for yours truly here in Pittsburgh.”

Fans were loving it, too:

Mina Kimes looking so sexy in this lace dress!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NcqQWLYO1d — jmac6688 (@jmac66882) April 23, 2026

Draft night is here and with all the styles you’ll see, maybe none better than ESPN’s Kimes will stand out.

It’s not the first time Kimes has stood out like her red carpet look below at the ESPYs.

Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Mina Kimes poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images