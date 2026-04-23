Jeremiyah Love's Gigantic Diamond Gold Chain Steals the Show at NFL Draft

April 23 has finally arrived, which means that the 2026 NFL Draft is now upon us.

There are no questions about who the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 1 pick will be. Star quarterback Fernando Mendoza has long-since cemented himself as the Raiders' selection and will be hearing his name called first this evening. However, since he elected to have a draft party at his family's house in Florida instead of attending the draft in Pittsburgh, he won't actually be the first player to walk the stage and shake Roger Goodell's hand.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Therefore, there's a chance that Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love might actually be the first player on stage Thursday evening. Some mock drafts have him going as high as No. 2, but it's essentially guaranteed that he'll go within the top five and will probably be the first skill position player taken after Mendoza goes off the board.

Love has earned this high draft pick an incredible college career. And he showed up in Pittsburgh with his parents, who appear to celebrate his big moment with him.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love poses with his parents | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love's Massive Chain And Custom Jacket Goes Viral Before NFL Draft

However, it isn't Love's family that's causing a stir before he gets drafted. Instead, it's the massive chain he's wearing along with his brown outfit.

Several social media accounts have posted a photo of this chain, which includes a heart (which is fitting with his last name).

🚨🚨Top 5 pick RB Jeremiyah Love ready for the #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/uy8zdTfvsO — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 23, 2026

And this chain isn't the only noteworthy aspect of Love's outfit. He also has a custom jacket that includes a very cool touch.

On the inside of his jacket, Love has what appears to be a sketch of his own comic book character, which is called "Yah Love". He wasn't shy about showcasing these awesome details of his outfit when walking the red carpet.

Jeremiyah Love’s draft jacket with a special touch 🫶



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/vZLUyrbXJB — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) April 23, 2026

It will be interesting to see where Love lands in the draft, and how he gets utilized in his rookie season. What's for sure is that he's keeping his faith close at hand through this process, which was shown by a quote he made when speaking to ESPN's Molly McGrath before the draft began.

“All glory to God. All glory to my family for putting in the work to get me here. And then, shoot. I gotta repay ‘em all. I gotta repay ‘em all," Love said, per an X post from @CollegeGameDay

"This is the biggest stage of my life so far, so I want to make sure I'm ready for it. ... It's a blessing to be here."



Jeremiyah Love tells @MollyAMcGrath what the NFL draft night means to him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oqSmMaI9q8 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) April 23, 2026

All eyes wil be on Love and his outfit when he walks the stage on Thursday.