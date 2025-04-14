Hailey Van Lith’s WNBA draft sparkly-black fit is straight fire on Orange Carpet
The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to go down on Monday night in New York City as the latest crop of talent enters the pro ranks. Among those in attendance for Monday's ceremony is TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith.
Van Lith capped off her college career with an incredible run during March Madness that lifted the Horned Frogs to the first-ever Elite 8 appearance in program history.
On the Orange Carpet at the WNBA Draft, Van Lith turned heads with a stunning black dress that stole the show.
Van Lith is currently projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick on Monday night.
The draft continues a strong month for Van Lith, who was recently named a digital cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
This season, Van Lith was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year, while earning third-team All-American honors. Van Lith averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
Van Lith began her college career with the Louisville Tigers before spending one season with the LSU Tigers. Van Lith's time at LSU didn't go as planned, but she was able to bounce back and rebuild her draft stock during the lone season at TCU.
Where Van Lith ultimately lands remains to be seen, but she brings a strong shooting pedigree wherever she lands.