Hailey Van Lith has odd evil stare at WNBA draft Empire State Building event

The TCU Horned Frogs star joins her future WNBA sisters for an early morning trip atop the famous NYC building, but has quite the facial expression going on.

Matt Ryan

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) shoots a free throw against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) shoots a free throw against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. / Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Hailey Van Lith certainly knows how to strike a pose. Just look at her recent stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover photos. But the TCU Horned Frogs star had quite the look on her face during a photo with future WNBA draftees on Monday morning atop the Empire State Building.

The 23-year-old who made the Elite Eight a record five times with three different college teams in her career is now projected to be a late first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Hailey Van Lit
Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Louisville Cardinals, LSU Tigers, and TCU guard had an amazing final season, averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

She was also a star off the court with fits like her black crop-top, glammed-up selfie.

With the other future draftees, Van Lith ascended to the 86th floor of the Empire State Building where they took some group photos.

Kiki Iriafen
Van Lith is to the left behind Kiki Iriafen (snapping the selfie). / Kiki Iriafen/Instagram

She’s smiling there, but a video surfaced where she had the oddest evil stare the whole time.

Hey, it was early in the morning and it’s not very warm in NYC and especially at that height. Maybe the cold and not being a morning person all came out in that look?

Either way, Van Lith will look much happier when her name is called on Monday night.

Hailey Van Lit
Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
