Hailey Van Lith has odd evil stare at WNBA draft Empire State Building event
Hailey Van Lith certainly knows how to strike a pose. Just look at her recent stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover photos. But the TCU Horned Frogs star had quite the look on her face during a photo with future WNBA draftees on Monday morning atop the Empire State Building.
The 23-year-old who made the Elite Eight a record five times with three different college teams in her career is now projected to be a late first-round pick in the 2025 draft.
The former Louisville Cardinals, LSU Tigers, and TCU guard had an amazing final season, averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.
She was also a star off the court with fits like her black crop-top, glammed-up selfie.
With the other future draftees, Van Lith ascended to the 86th floor of the Empire State Building where they took some group photos.
She’s smiling there, but a video surfaced where she had the oddest evil stare the whole time.
Hey, it was early in the morning and it’s not very warm in NYC and especially at that height. Maybe the cold and not being a morning person all came out in that look?
Either way, Van Lith will look much happier when her name is called on Monday night.