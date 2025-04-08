The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne gushes over Hailey Van Lith's behind-the-scenes SI Swimsuit photoshoot

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne couldn't contain her excitement and was gushing over TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith's SI Swimsuit digital cover.

Josh Sanchez

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne will appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for her third consecutive year, and she was eager to welcome a new member of the family. TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith landed the SI Swimsuit digital cover following March Madness.

Hailey Van Lith, who led TCU to its first-ever Elite 8 appearance and set the school's single-season scoring record, is featured in the digital issue after a photoshoot in Fort Worth, Texas.

For the cover story, Van Lith discusses her lengthy college career that included trips to the Elite 8 with TCU, the LSU Tigers, and Louisville Cardinals, making her the first men's or women's basketball player to reach that stage of the NCAA Tournament in five seasons.

After news of Van Lith's cover shoot surfaced, Sports Illustrated shared a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot.

One person who couldn't get enough of the shoot was Livvy, who was gushing over Van Lith's modeling chops in the Instagram comments section.

"omgggg," Livvy wrote with a fire emoji.

Livvy Dunne, Hailey Van Lith, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Instagram

“I am a loyal person, and I think some people laugh at me when I say that, because they're like, ‘You’ve transferred twice,’” Van Lith said about her multiple transfers. “Loyalty begins with honoring yourself before you can truly honor other people. I think that sometimes my career puts ideas in people's heads that I'm an individual [first and foremost], and that's not the case.”

This season, Van Lith was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year, while earning third-team All-American honors. Van Lith averaged 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith celebrates after winning the NCAA Playoff Regional semi-final game against Notre Dame.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith celebrates after winning the NCAA Playoff Regional semi-final game against Notre Dame. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy, meanwhile, will be making her own trip to Fort Worth with the Lady Tigers gymnastics team for the NCAA semifinals as the team aims to repeat as national champions.

The Tigers return to action on Thursday, April 17, in the NCAA semifinals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The finals are set for Saturday, April 19.

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne poses with the championship trophy after winning the national championship
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne poses with the championship trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

