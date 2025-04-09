Jason Day rocks all-black Malbon fit for The Masters Par 3 Contest under scrutiny
Jason Day has become the fashion can't-miss star of the PGA Tour and professional golf. (Sorry LIV Golf, your team gear isn't even in the conversation... yet.)
The Australian native has rocked the golf style world with his partnership with Malbon Golf, often getting more headlines with his fits than what he does on the course. His glorified sweatsuit at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am shocked the stuffy golf community.
Add Augusta National to those that have asked Day to tone it down, which he admitted he agreed to do for The Masters this year.
"It'll be toned down," Day said.
So what did toned down look like for the first telecast portion of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National for the Par 3 Contest?
It was a still sporty all-black fit from head to toe with spectacular shimmering silver kicks that stole the show. The PGA Championship winner, his only major, shared some adorable photos in an Instagram Post with his five children, Dash, Lucy, Arrow, Oz, and Winnie, and wife Ellie Harvey.
Day got in hot water with Augusta for his bold Malbon Golf fit last year that was a walking NASCAR-like billboard for the up-and-coming apparel brand, capitalizing on playing with the GOAT Tiger Woods, who is always a huge ratings draw.
The 13-time PGA Tour winner, including a "fifth major" Players Championship, captioned his post, "Wednesday’s at @themasters just hit[s] different 🌺"
Day has kept his attire under wraps. So with the official Masters Tournament starting tomorrow, all eyes will be on him. Our guess is it won't be a glorified sweatsuit or walking billboard.