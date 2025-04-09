Jordan Spieth's son Sammy steals the show at The Masters Par 3 contest
Usually it's dad that has the wild drives.
In an amazingly adorable way to open The Masters Par 3 contest, Jordan Spieth's 3-year-old son Sammy stole the spotlight with a reaction that was a heartwarming father-son moment.
Spieth, the 2015 Masters winner, was there to hug his son after he gripped it and ripped it. ESPN's Scott Van Pelt had the perfect commentary.
"Let it rip, Sammy," Van Pelt said on the telecast. "That's spectacular."
Spieth, 31, has won three majors, nabbing a US Open that same year and a British Open (The Open Championship formally) two years later. Since then, the Dallas native and Texas Longhorns alum has never gotten his majors mojo back, infamously hitting it into the drink on the Par 3, 12th hole twice to collapse for what looked like assured back-to-back green jackets.
Hopefully wonderful memories like this one with Sammy and his 18-month-old daughter Sophie will replace that pain, along with having his wife Annie Verret caddying, who is expecting their third child. Family days like this will provide the proper perspective.
Speaking of Sophie, she did what any 18 month old would do, especially on the perfectly manicured grounds of Augusta National with grass that looks good enough to eat. The toddler tried to chow down.
A mic'd up Spieth quickly grabbed the grass out of her hands.
"No, no, no, Sophie," Spieth begged like any dad would. "We can't eat that."
Hopefully Sammy and Sophie's good cheer can rub off on dad's golf game this week.