Paulina Gretzky flexes insane private jet to Masters Tournament with Dustin Johnson
Having that LIV Golf money sure has its privileges.
Masters champion Dustin Johnson, who also has a US Open victory, is traveling to Augusta National in insane style as his wife, model turned fashion influencer Paulina Gretzky, flexed the sweet private jet the couple was taking to Georgia.
The aspiring country singer, 36, captioned the Instagram Stories post, "augusta, here we come," before revealing the roomy interior of much more than a puddle jumper.
She then flaunted the Masters-themed desserts to make the rest of us non-private jet-setters even more jealous.
Paulina, daughter of the recently surpassed all-time NHL goal-scoring legend Wayne Gretzky by Alex Ovechkin, has been sharing her lifestyles of the rich and fabulous lately, including an unreal coed bachelor party to the Caribbean. Again, on a private jet of course.
While LIV Golf deals are not disclosed, it's reported that DJ's deal to lure him away from the PGA Tour was four years, between $125-$150 million. And that's not including event winnings, which was $35 million in his first season as the 4 Aces captain.
DJ's game has been mostly disappointing heading to Magnolia Lane, finishing T27 at LIV Golf Miami over the weekend with a pedestrian +7 for the three rounds. Not to mention that's always the hot debate vs. their PGA Tour peers. Do they play enough events to get in major championship shape?
Gretzky did her part to bring the good cheer in Miami, as she coyly captioned her Instagram Stories post "did you miss me" in a bold yellow skirt in the related link mentioned above.
DJ, with his wife Paulina by his side, is hoping the highlight of his Masters week is not the private jet there.