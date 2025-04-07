The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paulina Gretzky flexes insane private jet to Masters Tournament with Dustin Johnson

The famous WAG model is heading to Augusta in luxury with LIV Golf star and Masters winner Dustin Johnson, with Magnolia Lane-themed desserts on the pj-ride.

Matthew Graham

Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

Having that LIV Golf money sure has its privileges.

Masters champion Dustin Johnson, who also has a US Open victory, is traveling to Augusta National in insane style as his wife, model turned fashion influencer Paulina Gretzky, flexed the sweet private jet the couple was taking to Georgia.

Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

The aspiring country singer, 36, captioned the Instagram Stories post, "augusta, here we come," before revealing the roomy interior of much more than a puddle jumper.

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram
Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

She then flaunted the Masters-themed desserts to make the rest of us non-private jet-setters even more jealous.

Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Paulina, daughter of the recently surpassed all-time NHL goal-scoring legend Wayne Gretzky by Alex Ovechkin, has been sharing her lifestyles of the rich and fabulous lately, including an unreal coed bachelor party to the Caribbean. Again, on a private jet of course.

While LIV Golf deals are not disclosed, it's reported that DJ's deal to lure him away from the PGA Tour was four years, between $125-$150 million. And that's not including event winnings, which was $35 million in his first season as the 4 Aces captain.

Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky, on the right, at a bachelorette party / Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

DJ's game has been mostly disappointing heading to Magnolia Lane, finishing T27 at LIV Golf Miami over the weekend with a pedestrian +7 for the three rounds. Not to mention that's always the hot debate vs. their PGA Tour peers. Do they play enough events to get in major championship shape?

Gretzky did her part to bring the good cheer in Miami, as she coyly captioned her Instagram Stories post "did you miss me" in a bold yellow skirt in the related link mentioned above.

DJ, with his wife Paulina by his side, is hoping the highlight of his Masters week is not the private jet there.

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson
Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

