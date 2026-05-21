Kai Trump and Mom Vanessa Match in White Dresses After Breast Cancer Announcement

Vanessa Trump made headlines recently when she announced her diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer. Now following the news, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend of Tiger Woods, celebrated her social media influencer and golf star daughter Kai Trump's big day in matching white dresses.

The spotlight has been on Vanessa and Kai a lot this past year, especially with Vanessa's relationship with the golf legend Woods and his DUI arrest in March.

The mother and daughter are super close as evident by Kai's birthday post below for mom.

The 19-year-old Kai, who is the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is headed to play golf for the Miami Hurricanes for her freshman year. But first, she just graduated high school at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which is also where Woods' daughter Sam graduated from and his son Charlie goes and is following in his dad's footsteps.

Kai rocks white dress for graduation

On Thursday, May 21, Kai posted on Instagram her big moment, writing "graduated 🥹" and shared a series of photos in her beautiful white dress.

Mom matches her

On photo nine in the bunch, you can see her with mom in the matching white dresses.

Kai would also post on her Instagram Story another photo with mom on her big day with a touching message of support during her cancer battle: "Strongest person I know. Love you ❤️," she wrote.

She also posted her big moment on YouTube you can watch below.

Earlier in May, Kai showed how ready she is to be a Hurricane, flexing a room full of Miami gear and colors.

Kai already has 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone and will no doubt be under the microscope through her college career.

She certainly has a good mentor for golf advice in Woods, as well as a strong mom to support her.

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC shares a laugh with Kai Trump before match against Los Angeles Golf Club before theTGL finals at SoFi Center on March 23, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida | GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images