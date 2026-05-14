Photos Leaked of Tiger Woods’s Return to U.S. After Treatment in Switzerland

Tiger Woods reportedly returned to the U.S. for the first time in more than a month after he traveled to Switzerland for treatment following a March 27 car crash and charges of a driving under the influence. TMZ first shared photos of Woods and reported them to be images of the Palm Beach International Airport tarmac on Wednesday afternoon.

Woods was believed to be in a rehabilitation center since April 3 following his two-car rollover crash and DUI arrest. When police arrived at the scene of the crash, Woods passed the breathalyzer test, but refused to do a urine test. That resulted in his arrest and DUI charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. It was later revealed that Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of the crash.

It was the fourth time the 50-year-old has been involved in a traffic issue that involved law enforcement.

Bodycam footage of Woods’s arrest was later released. In the video, Woods mentions that he had a phone call, which he described as “just talking with the President,” presumably Donald Trump. Woods is dating the ex-wife of one of the president’s sons.

A judge granted the golfer permission to receive treatment outside of the U.S. because of safety concerns. Here’s what Woods’s attorney Douglas Duncan wrote in the court documents.

“Based upon the defendant's treating physician, the out of country treatment facility recommendation is based upon the defendant’s complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States, as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised. Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to fully engage in treatment.”

This week, a Florida judge ordered Tiger Woods’s prescription records to be shared with prosecutors in his DUI case, along with the pharmacy where Woods received his medicine. The information will not be made public.

In the aftermath of the crash, Woods announced his intention to step back from golf while he recovers. He missed the Masters last month when he was expected to potentially return. This week Woods is skipping the PGA Championship, which started on Thursday.

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