Lauren Betts Sparkles in Diamond Dress After WNBA Draft Mystics Pick

Lauren Betts is shining bright on and off the court these days. The new Washington Mystics draft pick stepped out after being selected No. 4 overall in a dazzling sparkly diamond dress.

The 22-year-old is always a can’t-miss at 6-foot-7 — well, that is if her younger brother isn’t towering over her like on draft night.

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (right) poses for photos with Lauren Betts who was selected fourth overall by the Washington Mystics during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Betts averaged 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in her senior season that saw her deliver UCLA Bruins women’s basketball its first-ever national title. She upped her game in the NCAA tournament, averaging 22.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game as the team cruised past the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game.

On draft day in New York City, she sacked in a black dress and had a fun dance matching her UCLA teammates.

New brand deal for Betts

Now, it’s onto the WNBA and even a new brand deal with Reebok that was announced on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Reebok has signed WNBA rookie Lauren Betts to a shoe deal. 📄✍️



The UCLA star and NCAA National Champion was selected 4th overall by the Washington Mystics earlier this week in the WNBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/L6ErxFEC8d — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 15, 2026

Her stunning dress after draft

It was all about her sparkly diamond dress, however, that she posted on Instagram. She just tipped some clinking champagne glass emojis on her post, “🥂🥂🥂🥂” in what should be a toast to herself and this fit below.

Betts is going to take the nation’s capital by storm on and off the court as she’s shown while in Los Angeles.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reacts as she heads to the bench in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images