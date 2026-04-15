Lauren Betts Sparkles in Diamond Dress After WNBA Draft Mystics Pick
Lauren Betts is shining bright on and off the court these days. The new Washington Mystics draft pick stepped out after being selected No. 4 overall in a dazzling sparkly diamond dress.
The 22-year-old is always a can’t-miss at 6-foot-7 — well, that is if her younger brother isn’t towering over her like on draft night.
Betts averaged 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in her senior season that saw her deliver UCLA Bruins women’s basketball its first-ever national title. She upped her game in the NCAA tournament, averaging 22.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game as the team cruised past the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game.
On draft day in New York City, she sacked in a black dress and had a fun dance matching her UCLA teammates.
New brand deal for Betts
Now, it’s onto the WNBA and even a new brand deal with Reebok that was announced on Wednesday.
Her stunning dress after draft
It was all about her sparkly diamond dress, however, that she posted on Instagram. She just tipped some clinking champagne glass emojis on her post, “🥂🥂🥂🥂” in what should be a toast to herself and this fit below.
Betts is going to take the nation’s capital by storm on and off the court as she’s shown while in Los Angeles.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.