Lauren Betts’ Insanely Tall Younger Bro Dylan Makes Sister Look Tiny at WNBA Draft

Lauren Betts was an unstoppable force for the UCLA Bruins, leading them to their first ever women’s national title. She’s now taking her 6-foot-7 talents to the Washington Mystics in the WNBA. While she stood out on draft night, her younger brother Dylan literally stood out even more his insane height.

Betts averaged 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in her senior season. She upped her game in the NCAA tournament, averaging 22.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game as the team cruised past the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts cuts a piece of net to celebrate their 79-51 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks to claim the NCAA women's basketball national championship at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, she was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on a night she shined in matching black dresses with her UCLA teammates.

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (right) looks tiny with Lauren Betts who was selected fourth overall by the Washington Mystics. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Lauren’s 19-year-old sister Sienna Betts was a freshman on the UCLA team and will be a future star. At 6-foot-4 she’s not quite as tall as big sis. Dad, mom, and brother Dylan were also there for Lauren’s big moment.

Dylan makes sisters look tiny

Look how big Dylan looks with all of them, though. He’s listed from 7-foot-2 to 7-foot-3 and he’s only 16! He could be bigger than 7-foot-4 NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama by the time he’s in college!

Tallest family — I give you the Betts’ pic.twitter.com/fZOaLz6VN7 — Heather Burns (@hburns_usat) April 13, 2026

Dylan is so tall he’s taller than his grandma on his knees.

He’s a 5-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and plays out of Florida for the famous IMG Academy.

Mom and dad have height as well

Dad Andy Betts is 7-foot-1 and played center professionally for 14 years in Europe, including in Spain, Greece, and Italy. He was a second-round draft pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1998 NBA Draft.

Mom Michelle Betts played volleyball at Long Beach State University, where she was part of the 1993 national championship team. She’s listed at 5-foot-9 herself, which is above average.

Who Are Basketball Star's Lauren Betts’s Parents Michelle and Andy Betts? Her mom has a volleyball natty!!!! https://t.co/BoXk4lg7re — catedunlap (@catedunlap) April 4, 2026