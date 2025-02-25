TCU star Hailey Van Lith stuns in denim miniskirt, luxury bag
Hailey Van Lith's redemption tour has been as impressive as in gets in women's college basketball. After a disappointing year with the LSU Tigers, Van Lith transferred to the TCU Horned Frogs and has returned to her top form.
Van Lith is in her final year of eligibility and at her third school, and is having her best season since earning first-team All-ACC honors at Louisville.
TCU remained at No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after blowing out the West Virginia Mountaineers, and Van Lith celebrated the ranking by dropping a stunning photodump on Instagram.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith rocks schoolgirl look with pigtails, glasses at Mavs game
Van Lith, who was the only NCAA basketball player to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of the bronze medal-winning 3x3 team, was rocking a denim miniskirt with a button-up top and a Louis Vuitton bag.
"HE delivers sevenfold," she captioned the photos.
That is how you return to the spotlight.
MORE: Fan-fave USA Olympian Hailey Van Lith reveals Kobe Bryant, Gigi bond
Van Lith is reminding everyone of why she was considered one of the best scorers and guard in the nation at Louisville.
This season, the senior guard is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
Up next for Van Lith and the No. 10 Horned Frogs is an in-state showdown against the Houston Cougars at home. Tip-off at Fort Worth's Schollmaier Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless