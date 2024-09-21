Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
The LSU gymnastics team finally put a ring on it.
In the past few weeks, the squad has gone on a retreat in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and has been working hard in the gym to prepare for the upcoming season.
Now, they can flex the fact that the Tigers are national champions. The gymnastics team received their championship rings during a Friday night banquet, and the team's top stars like Livvy Dunne and Kiya flexed the bling on social media.
The official LSU gymnastics Instagram account shared photos of the athletes showing off their achievements.
The ring features an image of the national championship trophy with "LSU" in front of it. On the sides, the Tigers logo and athletes names are prominantly featured.
It's a thing of beauty.
The Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
As they gear up for a run at back-to-back titles, you can expect to see the rings continue to flash around to remind everyone that the Tigers are the team to beat.
