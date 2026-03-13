Livvy Dunne Sizzles in Red 'Baywatch' Bikini Bottom, White Tank Top After Acting News

While Pamela Anderson was a big reason that the red swimsuit became iconic in her role as CJ Parker on the original Baywatch, the reboot will have another famous blonde in Livvy Dunne for her acting debut. She celebrated by posting a sizzling picture in a red swimsuit.

The 23-year-old influencer and former LSU gymanstiscs star will appear in a recurring role as Grace, described as a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard,” marking her official entry into the entertainment industry.

Livvy Dunne 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model | Sports Illustrated

Fox announced the new Baywatch reboot that came with open casting calls that caused a frenzy on the beach. But one name was an easy choice: Dunne.

She’s already rocked Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as a cover girl and isn’t shy about her beachware in many bikini photos at her new baller home with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Livvy Dunne | IMAGO / MediaPunch

She recently missed the Cy Young winner Skenes’ Team USA World Baseball Classic game for business. Now we know what her business was landing this new role.

Dunne posts in her “Baywatch” swimsuit

Dunne celebrated with a beach photo in a white tank top and red bikini bottoms reading the script for the show. She wrote, “I’m not a lifeguard, but i play on on tv 🛟 #baywatchtv #baywatch”

No doubt the world will be tuning in when the show launches sometimes during the 2026 TV season.

She’ll certainly look comfortable on the beach.