MMA star Tracy Cortez’s dress catches attention at UFC 320
Tracy Cortez was not fighting on the UFC 320 card, but the women’s flyweight star certainly stood out on the night.
The 31-year-old fighter last fought and won at the end of June in UFC 317 with a unanimous decision over Viviane Araujo. Cortez now holds a professional record of 12-2 and is always a fan favorite.
Cortez hails from Scottsdale, Arizona, and is a big Arizona Cardinals fans. She’s been seen at games in her eye-catching Cards fits.
On Saturday night while the a lot of the talk is on Alex Pereira’s championship revenge over Magomed Ankalaev in the light heavyweight division, outside of the cage Cortez certainly caught the internet’s attention.
Here’s the preflight dress everyone was talking about that the Mexican-American Cortez crushed:
Here’s the video version:
It’s easy to see why she’s a fan favorite.
Cortez is ranked No. 8 in the division and fights Erin Blanchfield next in UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, on November 15 in what should be a great fight.