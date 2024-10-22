UFC star Tracy Cortez drops sideline stunner in mini shorts on MNF
Whether it is in or out of the cage, UFC star Tracy Cortez is always turning heads.
The 30-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona is the No. 12-ranked women's flyweight in the UFC. On Monday night, she was a guest of honor for the Arizona Cardinals along with fellow UFC star Sean O'Malley and WWE's Baron Corbin.
The trio was gifted custom jerseys on the sideline before the game.
But, in typical fashion, it was Cortez who stole the show.
Cortez pulled up to the game in some mini shorts and knee-high boots to go along with her custom Cardinals jersey.
Along with her sideline photo-op and cozy seats in a private box, Tracy made a trip to the broadcast booth
Cortez holds a professional record of 11-2. Since joining the UFC in 2019 after a successful appearance on Dana White's Contender Series, Cortez has gone 5-1.
Her lone loss came in July 2024 when she dropped a unanimous decision to former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the former champ's hometown of Denver.
Cortez will return to action against Miranda Maverick (14-5). The two were initially scheduled to face off on July 20, but the bout was rescheduled for December 14 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
The event will be headlined by a flyweight bout between Amanda Ribas and Mackenzie Dern.
Get ready for a show.
