UFC CEO Dana White is forbidden to bet insane amount for single hand in Las Vegas
Dana White has an estimated net worth of around $500 million. The UFC President and CEO can afford to gamble massive amounts of money. Yet, he can’t gamble as much as he wants to on each hand.
White made most of his money from his stake in the company in a landmark $7.7 billion deal with Paramount for media rights. Now, he’s busy planning the UFC at the White House event.
When he’s not planning the next big fights or at the events, White is usually hanging out in a private high limit room at different casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he lives gambling hundreds of thousands of dollars per hand.
He has some pretty wild gambling stories like getting drunk and losing $3 million in one night.
White was featured on the new season of 60 Minutes and he took the crew with him during the interview to watch him gamble at the Bellagio. At one point he was down $1.2M and then in under 10 minutes was up $700k playing Bacarrat. He was betting $400k per hand and said he’s only betting that much because “these sissies won’t give me a million a hand.” When asked why he gambles so much, White replied, “I’m a sick, sick guy.”
White told NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe in an interview earlier this year his goal before he dies is to bet $1M per hand.
No casino in Vegas will allow the $1M a hand or White would be there.
That’s a crazy amount of money, but it’s what White likes to do. He’s earned it.
You can watch the full 60 Minutes interview below.
