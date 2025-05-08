NBA star Ja Morant nicknames new ridiculous iced-out watch after NFL legend
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is known for his flashy ways — sometimes a little too flashy. There’s no knocking his game, though, nor his insane new jewelry collection that even has a watch he nicknamed after an NFL legend.
Morant had a good statistical season yet again, averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. The point guard only played in 50 out of the 82 games this season, however.
The Grizzlies secured the 8th seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but were swept by the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder where Morant didn’t play in Game 4 due to a hip injury.
With the season behind him, Morant and his $36.7 million salary from last season went out to spend some serious money on bling. Video of his haul hit social media with an insane Morant 12 chain for his jersey number, some earrings he said were the “Allen Iverson” earrings, and a ridiculous ice-out watch he nicknamed after NFL legend Adrian Peterson, whose nickname was “All Day.” Check it out.
The running back Peterson, who spent most of his career with he Minnesota Vikings, will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027. That watch is Hall of Fame worthy.
Hey, when you got it like that, you can flaunt it like that. That’s some serious ice going on for Morant. Hopefully he can stay out of trouble and get healthy this offseason — two things he’s struggled with in his career.
