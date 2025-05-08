The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NBA star Ja Morant nicknames new ridiculous iced-out watch after NFL legend

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard drops a ton of money to start the offseason on insane new jewelry.

Matt Ryan

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is known for his flashy ways — sometimes a little too flashy. There’s no knocking his game, though, nor his insane new jewelry collection that even has a watch he nicknamed after an NFL legend.

Morant had a good statistical season yet again, averaging 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. The point guard only played in 50 out of the 82 games this season, however.

Ja Moran
Morant being hurt has become a far too often sight for the Grizzlies. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders wears ridiculously huge, pricey diamond chain for NFL draft

The Grizzlies secured the 8th seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but were swept by the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder where Morant didn’t play in Game 4 due to a hip injury.

With the season behind him, Morant and his $36.7 million salary from last season went out to spend some serious money on bling. Video of his haul hit social media with an insane Morant 12 chain for his jersey number, some earrings he said were the “Allen Iverson” earrings, and a ridiculous ice-out watch he nicknamed after NFL legend Adrian Peterson, whose nickname was “All Day.” Check it out.

RELATED: Travis Hunter’s dad rocks some serious ice in heartwarming moment before NFL draft

The running back Peterson, who spent most of his career with he Minnesota Vikings, will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027. That watch is Hall of Fame worthy.

Hey, when you got it like that, you can flaunt it like that. That’s some serious ice going on for Morant. Hopefully he can stay out of trouble and get healthy this offseason — two things he’s struggled with in his career.

Ja Moran
Hopefully Morant returns healthy and ready to ball next season. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion