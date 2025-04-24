Travis Hunter’s dad rocks some serious ice in heartwarming moment before NFL draft
Travis Hunter’s father Travis Hunter Sr. wasn’t able to be there when his son won the Heisman Trophy, but he certainly wasn’t missing his his big day for the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Hunter Jr. out of the Colorado Buffaloes was the first two-way player to win the coveted college award since Michigan Wolverines’ star Charles Woodson in 1997. During his acceptance speech, the younger Hunter gave an emotional shout out to his dad.
“And I want to say something to my father. He's not here to be able to make it, but I know you're watching on TV. Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man look at your older son. I did it for you, man. All the times that you didn't get to see me. When the times you came to see my games, from not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and come to see me, man. That means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here and you can't, but trust me, I got you. I'm bringing the trophy home. I love you.”
While Hunter Sr. wasn’t there, he had his own emotional moment to seeing Jr. win.
Hunter Sr. was released from jail in December after serving a 90-day sentence for a crime he committed in 2023 and is on a three-year probation in Florida. A judge granted him permission to attend the draft and see his son.
And what a moment for dad as his son first showed off his can’t-miss fit, and then a video of Sr. getting his suit game on with some serious ice.
That’s a good-looking suit, and quite the chain his got around his neck. No doubt, it’s a night he and his son will never forget.
